Margate, FL
7546 Pinewalk Dr S
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:45 PM

7546 Pinewalk Dr S

7546 Pinewalk Drive South · (954) 752-8007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7546 Pinewalk Drive South, Margate, FL 33063
Holiday Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Desirable corner unit in stylish and well-maintained Fairway Views! This 3br/2ba villa sits directly on the Carolina Club golf course, offering endless views of a serene setting! Fabulous features include REMODELED KITCHEN, BRAND NEW A/C UNIT, freshly painted inside out, NEW FIXTURES throughout, 1-car garage, split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, formal dining area, tile flooring in living areas & wood in bedrooms, built-in wet bar, interior laundry room, screen-enclosed patio, exotic landscaping & more! Community amenities include an exercise room, heated pool, clubhouse, etc. The rent includes the monthly association fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7546 Pinewalk Dr S have any available units?
7546 Pinewalk Dr S has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7546 Pinewalk Dr S have?
Some of 7546 Pinewalk Dr S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7546 Pinewalk Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
7546 Pinewalk Dr S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7546 Pinewalk Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 7546 Pinewalk Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 7546 Pinewalk Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 7546 Pinewalk Dr S does offer parking.
Does 7546 Pinewalk Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7546 Pinewalk Dr S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7546 Pinewalk Dr S have a pool?
Yes, 7546 Pinewalk Dr S has a pool.
Does 7546 Pinewalk Dr S have accessible units?
No, 7546 Pinewalk Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 7546 Pinewalk Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7546 Pinewalk Dr S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7546 Pinewalk Dr S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7546 Pinewalk Dr S has units with air conditioning.
