7546 Pinewalk Dr S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Desirable corner unit in stylish and well-maintained Fairway Views! This 3br/2ba villa sits directly on the Carolina Club golf course, offering endless views of a serene setting! Fabulous features include REMODELED KITCHEN, BRAND NEW A/C UNIT, freshly painted inside out, NEW FIXTURES throughout, 1-car garage, split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, formal dining area, tile flooring in living areas & wood in bedrooms, built-in wet bar, interior laundry room, screen-enclosed patio, exotic landscaping & more! Community amenities include an exercise room, heated pool, clubhouse, etc. The rent includes the monthly association fee.