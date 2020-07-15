6505 Winfield Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Very nice all-ages Community. DON'T MISS THE 3D TOUR, Community Pool and Gym, close to the 441. Tile and laminate floor, freshly painted with a nice kitchen, an enclosed balcony overseeing the front of the building, and your assigned parking spot. Large laundry facility. 1st month and 2 security deposits to move in. 650+ Credit and no Evictions or Criminal records. Mandatory Screening thru RE/MAX no third party credit reports, Renters insurance for $200,000 required at the time of move-in. The property will be repainted before the new tenant moves in.