Margate, FL
6505 Winfield Blvd
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

6505 Winfield Blvd

6505 Winfield Boulevard · (954) 612-8454
Location

6505 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL 33063
North Margate

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B-3 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Very nice all-ages Community. DON'T MISS THE 3D TOUR, Community Pool and Gym, close to the 441. Tile and laminate floor, freshly painted with a nice kitchen, an enclosed balcony overseeing the front of the building, and your assigned parking spot. Large laundry facility. 1st month and 2 security deposits to move in. 650+ Credit and no Evictions or Criminal records. Mandatory Screening thru RE/MAX no third party credit reports, Renters insurance for $200,000 required at the time of move-in. The property will be repainted before the new tenant moves in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 Winfield Blvd have any available units?
6505 Winfield Blvd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6505 Winfield Blvd have?
Some of 6505 Winfield Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 Winfield Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Winfield Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Winfield Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6505 Winfield Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 6505 Winfield Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6505 Winfield Blvd offers parking.
Does 6505 Winfield Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 Winfield Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Winfield Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6505 Winfield Blvd has a pool.
Does 6505 Winfield Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6505 Winfield Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Winfield Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6505 Winfield Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6505 Winfield Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6505 Winfield Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
