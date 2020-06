Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

6108 Northwest 8th Street, Margate, FL 33063 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Ref# 610B229H7 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE, NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL REQUIRED. VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING AND ALL TRANSPORTATION. HOUSE IS AT THE CORNER OF ATLANTIC BLVD AND 441. WALKING DISTANCE TO BOTH AND STILL IN A QUIET STREET. THIS IS A BIG HOUSE, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, SPLIT FLOOR LAY OUT WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM, BIG LAUNDRY ROOM, AND A LARGE LIVING ROOM. THIS HOUSE FEATURES A HUGE FENCED BACKYARD FOR PRIVACY WITH AVOCADO AND ALMOND TREES. VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED. A MUST SEE. THE HOUSE EXTERIOR WILL BE PAINTED WITHIN THE FIRST MONTH OF OCCUPANCY. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580645 ]