5483 NW 27th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool new construction

Brand new townhouse in family friendly gated community located in a highly desirable area with tropical landscaping, sidewalks and community street lighting. This smart home comes with a new home automation program, has nine foot ceilings and a spacious living room and dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, under mount sink, quartz countertops and white cabinets. The family room opens up to a fenced in enlarged patio area and overlooks the clubhouse, a sparkling pool, sundeck area and pristine lake in the heart of the community. On the second floor are 3 bedrooms with the master featuring a coffered ceiling, en-suite dual cultured marbled countertops, glass shower and walk in closet. Laundry is on second floor.