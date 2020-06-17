All apartments in Margate
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

5483 NW 27th Ave

5483 NW 27th Ct · (954) 554-3408
Location

5483 NW 27th Ct, Margate, FL 33063
Coral Gate

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1443 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
new construction
Brand new townhouse in family friendly gated community located in a highly desirable area with tropical landscaping, sidewalks and community street lighting. This smart home comes with a new home automation program, has nine foot ceilings and a spacious living room and dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, under mount sink, quartz countertops and white cabinets. The family room opens up to a fenced in enlarged patio area and overlooks the clubhouse, a sparkling pool, sundeck area and pristine lake in the heart of the community. On the second floor are 3 bedrooms with the master featuring a coffered ceiling, en-suite dual cultured marbled countertops, glass shower and walk in closet. Laundry is on second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5483 NW 27th Ave have any available units?
5483 NW 27th Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5483 NW 27th Ave have?
Some of 5483 NW 27th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5483 NW 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5483 NW 27th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5483 NW 27th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5483 NW 27th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 5483 NW 27th Ave offer parking?
No, 5483 NW 27th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5483 NW 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5483 NW 27th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5483 NW 27th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5483 NW 27th Ave has a pool.
Does 5483 NW 27th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5483 NW 27th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5483 NW 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5483 NW 27th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5483 NW 27th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5483 NW 27th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
