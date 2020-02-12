357 Rock Island Rd

Amenities
SENIOR COMMUNITY. Beautiful condo in Palm Lakes. Bright and spacious. Peaceful views on canal and garden. Washer/dryer combo inside unit. Accessible by stairs or elevators. Requirements: AT LEAST ONE OCCUPANT TO BE 55+ YEARS OLD, no occupants below 18 years old allowed by the Association, 2 pets under 20lbs max ($250 pet fee), 650+ credit, monthly income to be 2.5x rent (can be combined between occupants), 3 months at move-in (1st month of rent + 2 months worth Security Deposit), app process takes up to four weeks, no commercial vehicles allowed.