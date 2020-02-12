357 Rock Island Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator pool

SENIOR COMMUNITY. Beautiful condo in Palm Lakes. Bright and spacious. Peaceful views on canal and garden. Washer/dryer combo inside unit. Accessible by stairs or elevators. Requirements: AT LEAST ONE OCCUPANT TO BE 55+ YEARS OLD, no occupants below 18 years old allowed by the Association, 2 pets under 20lbs max ($250 pet fee), 650+ credit, monthly income to be 2.5x rent (can be combined between occupants), 3 months at move-in (1st month of rent + 2 months worth Security Deposit), app process takes up to four weeks, no commercial vehicles allowed.