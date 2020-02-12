All apartments in Margate
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:17 PM

357 Rock Island Rd

357 Rock Island Road · (954) 625-9528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

357 Rock Island Road, Margate, FL 33063
Oriole Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
SENIOR COMMUNITY. Beautiful condo in Palm Lakes. Bright and spacious. Peaceful views on canal and garden. Washer/dryer combo inside unit. Accessible by stairs or elevators. Requirements: AT LEAST ONE OCCUPANT TO BE 55+ YEARS OLD, no occupants below 18 years old allowed by the Association, 2 pets under 20lbs max ($250 pet fee), 650+ credit, monthly income to be 2.5x rent (can be combined between occupants), 3 months at move-in (1st month of rent + 2 months worth Security Deposit), app process takes up to four weeks, no commercial vehicles allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Rock Island Rd have any available units?
357 Rock Island Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 357 Rock Island Rd have?
Some of 357 Rock Island Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Rock Island Rd currently offering any rent specials?
357 Rock Island Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Rock Island Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 357 Rock Island Rd is pet friendly.
Does 357 Rock Island Rd offer parking?
No, 357 Rock Island Rd does not offer parking.
Does 357 Rock Island Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 Rock Island Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Rock Island Rd have a pool?
Yes, 357 Rock Island Rd has a pool.
Does 357 Rock Island Rd have accessible units?
No, 357 Rock Island Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Rock Island Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 Rock Island Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Rock Island Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Rock Island Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
