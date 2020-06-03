19103 TRACY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

(Available NOW!) ***North Tampa/ Lutz Home Rental -7 Bed / 3 Bath *****Massive 3267 SQ Ft! ****Expansive Grounds! **Upgraded New Kitchen & Baths! **Hardwoood & Ceramic All OVER! - Two Story LUTZ North Tampa Home Rental! ! Fireplace! Park! Expansive 7 Bed! ... Inviting Two Story LUTZ North Tampa Home Rental with & Fireplace! Attractive trees and warm interior layouts. Peaceful neighborhood location with the Lutz Nature Sporting Park within walking distance! Shopping and dining choices within proximityand easy access to the highways to DOWNTOWN! Amazing Home Rental! ... 2 Car Garage ... Washer/Dryer Connections ... Pets OK ... Portion of Yard Enclosed Fence **FIREPLACE! **PORTION OF YARD ENCLOSED FENCE! **TWO STORY! **MASSIVE SQ FT! ** NATURE PARK!**DESIRABLE LUTZ LOCATION!