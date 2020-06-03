All apartments in Lutz
19103 TRACY COURT
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:12 PM

19103 TRACY COURT

19103 Tracy Court · No Longer Available
Location

19103 Tracy Court, Lutz, FL 33548

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
(Available NOW!) ***North Tampa/ Lutz Home Rental -7 Bed / 3 Bath *****Massive 3267 SQ Ft! ****Expansive Grounds! **Upgraded New Kitchen & Baths! **Hardwoood & Ceramic All OVER! - Two Story LUTZ North Tampa Home Rental! ! Fireplace! Park! Expansive 7 Bed! ... Inviting Two Story LUTZ North Tampa Home Rental with & Fireplace! Attractive trees and warm interior layouts. Peaceful neighborhood location with the Lutz Nature Sporting Park within walking distance! Shopping and dining choices within proximityand easy access to the highways to DOWNTOWN! Amazing Home Rental! ... 2 Car Garage ... Washer/Dryer Connections ... Pets OK ... Portion of Yard Enclosed Fence **FIREPLACE! **PORTION OF YARD ENCLOSED FENCE! **TWO STORY! **MASSIVE SQ FT! ** NATURE PARK!**DESIRABLE LUTZ LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19103 TRACY COURT have any available units?
19103 TRACY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 19103 TRACY COURT have?
Some of 19103 TRACY COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19103 TRACY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
19103 TRACY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19103 TRACY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 19103 TRACY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 19103 TRACY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 19103 TRACY COURT offers parking.
Does 19103 TRACY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19103 TRACY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19103 TRACY COURT have a pool?
No, 19103 TRACY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 19103 TRACY COURT have accessible units?
No, 19103 TRACY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 19103 TRACY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 19103 TRACY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19103 TRACY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 19103 TRACY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
