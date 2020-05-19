9110 Capistrano ST S

Amenities

AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for roommates! Spacious laundry room. Walking distance to the nearby tennis courts and mail center. Town Center area offers a movie theater, gym, resort style pool, ice cream shop and more! This property is offered turnkey furnished. Available for season 2021! Water, sewer, basic cable, trash removal, internet and electric are included with the rent for seasonal tenants. Pets are not allowed per association rule.