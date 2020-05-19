All apartments in Lely Resort
Find more places like 9110 Capistrano ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lely Resort, FL
/
9110 Capistrano ST S
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:49 PM

9110 Capistrano ST S

9110 Capistrano Street South · (212) 920-5872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lely Resort
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 84-3 · Avail. now

$6,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for roommates! Spacious laundry room. Walking distance to the nearby tennis courts and mail center. Town Center area offers a movie theater, gym, resort style pool, ice cream shop and more! This property is offered turnkey furnished. Available for season 2021! Water, sewer, basic cable, trash removal, internet and electric are included with the rent for seasonal tenants. Pets are not allowed per association rule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 Capistrano ST S have any available units?
9110 Capistrano ST S has a unit available for $6,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9110 Capistrano ST S have?
Some of 9110 Capistrano ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 Capistrano ST S currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Capistrano ST S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Capistrano ST S pet-friendly?
No, 9110 Capistrano ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 9110 Capistrano ST S offer parking?
Yes, 9110 Capistrano ST S does offer parking.
Does 9110 Capistrano ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9110 Capistrano ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Capistrano ST S have a pool?
Yes, 9110 Capistrano ST S has a pool.
Does 9110 Capistrano ST S have accessible units?
No, 9110 Capistrano ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 Capistrano ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9110 Capistrano ST S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9110 Capistrano ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9110 Capistrano ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9110 Capistrano ST S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lely Resort 2 BedroomsLely Resort 3 Bedrooms
Lely Resort Apartments with GarageLely Resort Furnished Apartments
Lely Resort Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLPelican Bay, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity