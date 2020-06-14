137 Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9022 Michael CIR SE
9022 Michael Circle, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1247 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms second floor condominium located in the lovely Lely Resort community of Sunstone, is comfortably decorated in a fun Southwestern theme.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8085 Celeste DR
8085 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1640 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained vacation rental is located in the highly sought after development, Lely Resort. This condo is located at the end of the building on the 2nd floor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8653 Champions PT
8653 Champions Point, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2686 sqft
One, two or three month rental.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8073 Tiger Lily DR
8073 Tiger Lily Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2463 sqft
Highly Desirable are Tiger Island Estates located within Lely Resort. Players Club available with a Transfer Fee. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Lovely Brick Lanai with Pool and Spa. Wonderful Lake View! 2 Car Garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8200 Saratoga DR
8200 Saratoga Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1880 sqft
Vacation Rental! New paint, new furnishings! First floor Saratoga unit with lake/fountain view. Island kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9067 Capistrano ST N
9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1520 sqft
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4816 Cerromar DR
4816 Cerromar Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
2364 sqft
Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9113 Prima Way #101
9113 Prima Way, Collier County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2463 sqft
2/2+den Coach Home with lake view corner unit - Immaculate 2 BR/2BA plus Den 1st Floor Taylor Woodrow Spacious, Custom Designed Coach Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in Prestigious Treviso Bay Now Available for Annual or Seasonal Rental.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1142 Antaras Court N
1142 Antaras Ct N, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2018 sqft
1142 Antaras Court N Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE 8/1/20***3BED/2.5BATH***UNFURNISHED***ARTESIA COMMUNITY - 3D VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://my.matterport.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
7450 EMILIA LN
7450 Emilia Lane, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1554 sqft
VERONA WALK Turnkey furnished 2 Bedroom 2 en suite Bath Capri Villa with Heated Pool, screened lanai and Lake view attached two car garage. Pet OK with approval.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1430 Oceania DR S
1430 Oceania Drive South, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Lakeview Villa at Artesia! Upgraded tile, crown molding, cabinets, paint and more! Artesia offers an array of amenities ranging from the fitness center, art studio, billiards, pool, pickle ball, exercise room,

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
156 Pebble Beach CIR
156 Pebble Beach Circle, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1584 sqft
Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6650 Beach Resort DR
6650 Beach Resort Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1351 sqft
Open April, May 2021 Falling Waters Beach Resort is gated community with cascading waterfalls, walkways, lakes, fountains, and beautiful vibrant tropical plants and trees.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6248 Shadowood CIR
6248 Shadowood Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
Turnkey vacation rental located at Shadowood Villas. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den villa with 2 car garage. Large screened-in lanai offers a preserve view. Community pool is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lely Resort, FL

Lely Resort apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

