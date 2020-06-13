/
3 bedroom apartments
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8019 Preakness CT
8019 Preakness Court, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This nicely furnished turnkey, three bedroom, two bath pool home is ready for you to enjoy immediately as a short term or seasonal rental.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6156 Dogleg DR
6156 Dogleg Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2069 sqft
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8848 Mustang Island CIR
8848 Mustang Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
This amazing home being offered as an ANNUAL RENTAL with the option to join The Player´s Club.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8355 Mystic Greens WAY
8355 Mystic Greens Way, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2359 sqft
IMMACULATE! Spacious second floor coach home in a gated community within beautiful Lely Resort. Open floor plan boasts extra wide hallways and high ceilings. Recently renovated throughout.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6972 Mauna Loa LN
6972 Mauna Loa Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1731 sqft
FURNISHED/TURN-KEY LELY RESORT ANNUAL RENTAL ON THE LAKE WITH POOL. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous home is available for immediate occupancy and comes completely furnished, Turn-Key from stem to stern.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8085 Celeste DR
8085 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1640 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained vacation rental is located in the highly sought after development, Lely Resort. This condo is located at the end of the building on the 2nd floor.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
7429 Moorgate Point WAY
7429 Moorgate Point Way, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1900 sqft
Beautiful attached villa in Moorgate Point at Lely Resort! Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bath villa with fabulous pool and spa overlooking a lake and green space! Lots of space between your neighbors lanai for complete privacy! The Players Club is an
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6682 Alden Woods CIR
6682 Alden Woods Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2040 sqft
Rented Jan-Feb-March 2021 Seasonal rental. Rental with view of the lake and illuminated fountain.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8653 Champions PT
8653 Champions Point, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2686 sqft
One, two or three month rental.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9114 Chula Vista LN
9114 Chula Vista Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1733 sqft
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8073 Tiger Lily DR
8073 Tiger Lily Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2463 sqft
Highly Desirable are Tiger Island Estates located within Lely Resort. Players Club available with a Transfer Fee. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Lovely Brick Lanai with Pool and Spa. Wonderful Lake View! 2 Car Garage.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8200 Saratoga DR
8200 Saratoga Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1880 sqft
Vacation Rental! New paint, new furnishings! First floor Saratoga unit with lake/fountain view. Island kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6846 Ascot DR
6846 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON. Meticulously furnished, turnkey, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, second floor end unit carriage home with lots of natural light throughout.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6839 Ascot DR
6839 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON (ONE or TWO MONTHS OK) Make this your best vacation ever and enjoy Naples at its best. Enjoy Fabulous GOLF COURSE AND LAKE VIEWS from this second floor coach home.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8845 Lely Island CIR
8845 Lely Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
7761 sqft
Rented for Season 2021.. Beautiful Executive Home overlooking screened lanai with pool and jacuzzi, situated on the lake. Fully furnished, Turnkey
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6428 Costa CIR
6428 Costa Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
2876 sqft
LAKOYA AT LELY RESORT!! Stunning seasonal rental! Beautifully decorated inside and out! Some updates in Furniture since these photos where taken too! Enjoy all the amazing amenities that Lely Resort has to offer! 2 resort Style pools! Adult lap
Results within 1 mile of Lely Resort
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 Unit Available
1142 Antaras Court N
1142 Antaras Ct N, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2018 sqft
1142 Antaras Court N Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE 8/1/20***3BED/2.5BATH***UNFURNISHED***ARTESIA COMMUNITY - 3D VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://my.matterport.
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4816 Cerromar DR
4816 Cerromar Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
2364 sqft
Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club.
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
234 Pebble Beach BLVD
234 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4660 Winged Foot CT
4660 Winged Foot Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1975 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH MARCH 2021!!! 3 MONTH MINIMUM!!!! GOLF MEMBERSHIP IS TRANSFERABLE!!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Naples Lakes Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.
