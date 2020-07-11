/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:57 AM
79 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
6428 Costa CIR
6428 Costa Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
2876 sqft
LAKOYA AT LELY RESORT!! Stunning seasonal rental! Beautifully decorated inside and out! Some updates in Furniture since these photos where taken too! Enjoy all the amazing amenities that Lely Resort has to offer! 2 resort Style pools! Adult lap
Results within 1 mile of Lely Resort
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9230 Veneto PL
9230 Veneto Place, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2246 sqft
Largest Executive Golf Home in Treviso Bay. FULL GOLF Membership Transferred to renter. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with 2,300 sq.ft; 3 Bed + 2 Baths. Outdoor Pool , Spa and Summer Kitchen. Backs into Preserve and VERY luminous.
Results within 5 miles of Lely Resort
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
5928 Antigua WAY
5928 Antigua Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2163 sqft
Vacation like royalty! This newer home features a clean, open floor plan with modern furnishings. There are 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a den area with a queen sleeper sofa.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
6446 Pembroke WAY
6446 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2963 sqft
Lovely, upgraded, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath, Jasmine Grand floor plan. Enter into the huge great room and behold the 14 foot ceilings. Cook in the large well-stocked kitchen. Entertain in the formal dining room.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9449 Italia WAY
9449 Italia Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
2553 sqft
This home in the magnificent community of Treviso Bay includes golf on a world class TPC golf course. The luxury does not stop there.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9487 Piacere WAY
9487 Piacere Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2032 sqft
Includes a full golf membership! Built in 2013, this Sophia model includes 3 bedrooms, a den, 3 full bathrooms and has barely been lived in.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1243 Briarwood CT
1243 Briarwood Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1243 Briarwood CT in Collier County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Royal Harbor
1521 Pelican AVE
1521 Pelican Avenue, Naples, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4000 sqft
One of a kind !Water front !Royal Harbor. Brand new home(built 2014 ) featuring 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, pool and spa located just minutes away from Downtown Naples.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Royal Harbor
2345 Tarpon RD
2345 Tarpon Road, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
1824 sqft
A bay view property with a new boat dock! The home is completely furnished with a two car garage. The dock is vacant and available to use during your stay. This property is dog friendly with a big yard in the back.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9193 Campanile CIR
9193 Campanile Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2049 sqft
Spend your vacation Golfing & Swimming or Relaxing in this Spacious, 3 Bedroom plus Den, Pool home located in Fiddler's Creek, a Resort style living Golf community.
Results within 10 miles of Lely Resort
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Moorings
3396 Crayton RD
3396 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,900
One of the very best vacation destinations on the Gulf of Mexico is Naples and there lies the best of all communities, the Moorings.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
15 Sabre LN
15 Sabre Lane, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
3435 sqft
Sabre Cay, a private enclave consisting of 15 properties located at the south end of Gordon Drive, is well known for offering a variety of Naples' most sought after lifestyles.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
338 4th Avenue North
338 4th Avenue North, Naples, FL
5 Bedrooms
$19,500
4453 sqft
***STUNNING OLDE NAPLES POOL HOME AND WALK TO THE BEACH*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AS7q3ySDM1T Welcome to your own private and quiet Olde Naples Pool Home with beautiful grounds.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Marco Beach
1221 Butterfly CT
1221 Butterfly Court, Marco Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
5200 sqft
Beautiful single-family home with four bedrooms,4 baths, prowder-room, and pool bath. 2 Masters. 2 Family rooms, balconies, patios, lanai, boat dock, boat lift. Private chef, concierge services, housekeeping, and boat captain available upon requests.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Marco Beach
740 N Collier BLVD
740 North Collier Boulevard, Marco Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
2442 sqft
This spacious and beautifully-decorated unit offers luxury and convenience both inside and out. Your private wrap around lanai offers unobstructed Smokehouse Bay views with beautiful Marco Island sunsets to enjoy.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
655 Galleon DR
655 Galleon Drive, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
3590 sqft
Nestled amongst grand oak trees and Royal Palms lies this Port Royal residence in a pristine setting on Galleon Drive. This home offers plenty of natural light throughout its open layout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
572 11th AVE S
572 11th Avenue South, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2418 sqft
Luxury Townhouse in Olde Naples. prime location within walking distance to the Naples' famous white sandy beaches, Historic 3rd Street S., Popular 5th Ave S., Fine dining and shopping, Theaters and all other events that Naples Downtown has to offers.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
245 Broad AVE S
245 Broad Avenue South, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
4500 sqft
The Christmas Cottage a historical retreat that evokes a charming expedition into yesteryear, and exemplifies a lavish Naples beach lifestyle.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
72 6th ST S
72 6th Street South, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3325 sqft
Unique, gorgeous 2-story single family residence that features the charm of Olde Florida on the exterior and is ideally located in the heart of Naples! This beautiful tree-lined street is within walking distance to 5th Avenue South for upscale
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
1035 3rd AVE S
1035 3rd Avenue South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2264 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET! This beautifully furnished, 3 bedroom/Den/3 bath condominium, has exquisite detail and designer furnishings, right in the heart of Olde Naples. This 2,500 sq. ft.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Moorings
1824 Crayton RD
1824 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$26,000
3200 sqft
OPEN FOR 2021 SEASON!! Pet Welcome! This is the best deal in Naples! This elegant and refined home offers 3,200 square feet of living space, with 4 bedrooms, plus a den with a pull-out queen couch, 3-full baths and 3-car garage.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Park Shore
351 Neapolitan WAY
351 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3000 sqft
Enjoy this wonderful 3+ bedroom/3+ bath home on Naples Bay.The Living room has soft pastel walls, a floral couch, glass and wrought iron table and matching end tables and lamps.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
1155 6th ST S
1155 6th Street South, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1384 sqft
Old Naples beach cottage meets retro chic! Perfectly situated at the corner of 6th Street South & Broad Avenue.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Old Naples
434 3rd AVE S
434 3rd Avenue South, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
3909 sqft
**NOW AVAILABLE JULY THRU DEC 2020** ...close to 3rd St S and 5th Ave...walking distance. Only 3 blocks from the white sandy beaches that make Naples one of the most desired locations in the U.S.
