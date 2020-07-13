Apartment List
/
FL
/
lely resort
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

197 Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lely Resort apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8549 Mustang DR
8549 Mustang Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1466 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath villa home. 2 car garage. This property is in excellent condition. The kitchen has granite counter tops and backsplash, crown molding and new tiles.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8432 Indian Wells WAY
8432 Indian Wells Way, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1746 sqft
Welcome home to this Naples oasis nestled within the stunning golfing community of Lely Resort. Enjoy tile floors throughout the open space that flows out to your private HEATED swimming pool in a large, screened lanai.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9022 Michael CIR SE
9022 Michael Circle, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1247 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms second floor condominium located in the lovely Lely Resort community of Sunstone, is comfortably decorated in a fun Southwestern theme.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8085 Celeste DR
8085 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1640 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained vacation rental is located in the highly sought after development, Lely Resort. This condo is located at the end of the building on the 2nd floor.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8653 Champions PT
8653 Champions Point, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2686 sqft
One, two or three month rental.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8073 Tiger Lily DR
8073 Tiger Lily Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2463 sqft
Highly Desirable are Tiger Island Estates located within Lely Resort. Players Club available with a Transfer Fee. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Lovely Brick Lanai with Pool and Spa. Wonderful Lake View! 2 Car Garage.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8200 Saratoga DR
8200 Saratoga Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1880 sqft
Vacation Rental! New paint, new furnishings! First floor Saratoga unit with lake/fountain view. Island kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9067 Capistrano ST N
9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1520 sqft
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences.
Results within 1 mile of Lely Resort
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
73 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1439 sqft
Virtual and self guided tours are available now. Call us today for more information! Conveniently located in the heart of Naples' fastest growing area, Milano Lakes offers residents the perfect place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5235 Myrtle LN
5235 Myrtle Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2320 sqft
Great home on large lot a full 1/2 acre for tenants use. Large 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 baths. Featuring wood flooring in all the Bedrooms and Dining room. Tile in common areas and kitchen. Only the living room has carpet.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Lakes Country Club
4816 Cerromar DR
4816 Cerromar Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2364 sqft
Move in special. Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6267 Mandalay CIR
6267 Mandalay Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1495 sqft
This annual rental attached villa is being offered unfurnished. The community of Mandalay is conveniently located at Rattlesnake Hammock Rd and Santa Barbara Blvd.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hibiscus Country Club
156 Pebble Beach CIR
156 Pebble Beach Circle, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1584 sqft
Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6650 Beach Resort DR
6650 Beach Resort Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1351 sqft
Open April, May 2021 Falling Waters Beach Resort is gated community with cascading waterfalls, walkways, lakes, fountains, and beautiful vibrant tropical plants and trees.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6248 Shadowood CIR
6248 Shadowood Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
Turnkey vacation rental located at Shadowood Villas. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den villa with 2 car garage. Large screened-in lanai offers a preserve view. Community pool is within walking distance.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Country Club
740 Augusta BLVD E
740 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1294 sqft
Condo is rented. First floor large corner unit - nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with tile throughout. Screened lanai 6.7' X 13' overlooking natural pond and water with golf course too. Kitchen recently updated with cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Lely Resort
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
33 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
131 Units Available
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,179
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lely Resort, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lely Resort apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lely Resort 2 BedroomsLely Resort 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLely Resort 3 BedroomsLely Resort Apartments with BalconyLely Resort Apartments with Garage
Lely Resort Apartments with GymLely Resort Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLely Resort Apartments with ParkingLely Resort Apartments with PoolLely Resort Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lely Resort Dog Friendly ApartmentsLely Resort Furnished ApartmentsLely Resort Luxury PlacesLely Resort Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLPelican Bay, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University