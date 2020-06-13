Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:16 AM

224 Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL with balcony

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6156 Dogleg DR
6156 Dogleg Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6156 Dogleg DR in Lely Resort. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8848 Mustang Island CIR
8848 Mustang Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2286 sqft
This amazing home being offered as an ANNUAL RENTAL with the option to join The Player´s Club.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8161 Twelve Oaks CIR
8161 Twelve Oaks Circle, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1016 sqft
*JAN - MAR 2021 RENTED* Welcome to Twelve Oaks, your beautifully renovated vacation home located in the renowned Lely Resort community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8653 Champions PT
8653 Champions Point, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2686 sqft
One, two or three month rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Capistrano ST S
9102 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1501 sqft
Monthly or annual rental. Resort-Style living at it's best.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8073 Tiger Lily DR
8073 Tiger Lily Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2463 sqft
Highly Desirable are Tiger Island Estates located within Lely Resort. Players Club available with a Transfer Fee. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Lovely Brick Lanai with Pool and Spa. Wonderful Lake View! 2 Car Garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
7527 Moorgate Point WAY
7527 Moorgate Point Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2195 sqft
Available 7/15/2019 for $2,000 a month. Available next season for $6,500 a month. Moorgate Point is located in the award winning Lely Resort community. This elegant two bedroom plus den, two bath villa has a beautiful golf course view.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8845 Lely Island CIR
8845 Lely Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
7761 sqft
Rented for Season 2021.. Beautiful Executive Home overlooking screened lanai with pool and jacuzzi, situated on the lake. Fully furnished, Turnkey

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9067 Capistrano ST N
9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1520 sqft
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences.
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4660 Winged Foot CT
4660 Winged Foot Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1975 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH MARCH 2021!!! 3 MONTH MINIMUM!!!! GOLF MEMBERSHIP IS TRANSFERABLE!!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Naples Lakes Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
240 Pebble Beach BLVD
240 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
*2021 Season Available* Off Peak months Available * Conveniently located close to shopping with easy access to both Downtown/Central Naples and Marco Island, Naples Green is a community of 2-story condominium buildings set around a sparkling

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4655 Winged Foot CT
4655 Winged Foot Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2184 sqft
*Jan - Mar 2021 Rented, Other Months Available* Welcome to your exceptional vacation home at Naples Lakes Country Club, a private, gated golf and active lifestyle community.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Naples Manor
1 Unit Available
5414 Warren ST
5414 Warren Street, Naples Manor, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2381 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home with a pleasant and quiet backyard overlooking a lake. This spacious house features 2 master bedrooms and a flex room that is just off the main living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6650 Beach Resort DR
6650 Beach Resort Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1351 sqft
Open April, May 2021 Falling Waters Beach Resort is gated community with cascading waterfalls, walkways, lakes, fountains, and beautiful vibrant tropical plants and trees.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
7219 Salerno CT
7219 Salerno Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1540 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Villa in the gated community Verona Walk. The home features two suites and a den and located between Marco Island and Downtown Naples, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and beaches.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1224 Manado DR
1224 Manado Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1973 sqft
STUNNING! Three (3) bedroom/ three (3) bathroom single family RESORT home located in ARTESIA! PET FRIENDLY (with approval).

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5499 Rattlesnake Hammock RD SE
5499 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1071 sqft
NEW TO MARKET SEASONAL RENTAL. PRICE REDUCTION FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON 2020. Owner will work with you on lease terms. Very close (10 minutes) to downtown Naples, pristine beaches, world class dining and shopping. Picturesque sunsets at Naples Pier.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
8627 Genova CT
8627 Genova Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1542 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, attached villa, with extended lanai, is waiting for you as your home away from home. Comfortably furnished, all you will need is your packed suitcase to begin your time here in paradise.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lely Resort, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lely Resort renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

