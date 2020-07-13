/
pet friendly apartments
74 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
6972 Mauna Loa LN
6972 Mauna Loa Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1947 sqft
FURNISHED/TURN-KEY LELY RESORT ANNUAL RENTAL ON THE LAKE WITH POOL. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous home is available for immediate occupancy and comes completely furnished, Turn-Key from stem to stern.
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
6846 Ascot DR
6846 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON. Meticulously furnished, turnkey, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, second floor end unit carriage home with lots of natural light throughout.
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
6839 Ascot DR
6839 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON (ONE or TWO MONTHS OK) Make this your best vacation ever and enjoy Naples at its best. Enjoy Fabulous GOLF COURSE AND LAKE VIEWS from this second floor coach home.
74 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1439 sqft
Virtual and self guided tours are available now. Call us today for more information! Conveniently located in the heart of Naples' fastest growing area, Milano Lakes offers residents the perfect place to call home.
1 Unit Available
5235 Myrtle LN
5235 Myrtle Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2320 sqft
Great home on large lot a full 1/2 acre for tenants use. Large 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 baths. Featuring wood flooring in all the Bedrooms and Dining room. Tile in common areas and kitchen. Only the living room has carpet.
1 Unit Available
6267 Mandalay CIR
6267 Mandalay Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1495 sqft
This annual rental attached villa is being offered unfurnished. The community of Mandalay is conveniently located at Rattlesnake Hammock Rd and Santa Barbara Blvd.
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .
1 Unit Available
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1192 sqft
For Rent in Brook Pines Naples. Furnished, 2020 annual & off season rental available July 15th, 2020. Very well maintained & beautifully furnished, 2/2 bath condo, end unit, 1st floor condo with great room.
1 Unit Available
1224 Manado DR
1224 Manado Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1973 sqft
STUNNING! Three (3) bedroom/ three (3) bathroom single family RESORT home located in ARTESIA! PET FRIENDLY (with approval).
Results within 5 miles of Lely Resort
33 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
131 Units Available
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,179
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
7 Units Available
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1300 sqft
Luxury Florida townhomes in a modern gated community near the I-75. Golden Gate Community Park and the beaches of the Gulf Coast are nearby. Spacious apartments include a modern kitchen and breakfast nook.
6 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1167 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 Unit Available
163 Palm DR
163 Palm Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Annual Rental in Naples - 2/2 2nd floor condo with screened balcony with golf course views! This unfurnished unit has a large family room, full kitchen appliances with plenty of cabinet space, washer and dryer, carpet within the bedrooms, living
1 Unit Available
1555 Marton Court
1555 Marton Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
NEW BEACH HOME - HEATED POOL - LAKE VIEWS - PETS ALLOWED - GATED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
1466 Artesia Drive West
1466 Artesia Drive West, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
14800 Canton Court
14800 Canton Court, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2006 sqft
14800 Canton Court Available 08/01/20 ***Available***PET FRIENDLY*** SINGLE FAMILY HOME ***LAKEVIEW*** ANNUAL *** ***REFLECTION LAKES*** - 3D Matterport Walkthrough Available here - https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
1821 Downing Court
1821 Downing Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1998 sqft
CROWN POINTE - 3 BEDS / 2 BATHS - POOL HOME - LAKE VIEW - PET FRIENDLY - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SnA3pLPksCF This beautifully landscaped lakeside home provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
14667 Edgewater CIR
14667 Edgewater Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1519 sqft
Be the very first occupant of this beautiful new Villa in the Resort Style Community of Naples Reserve! Features a large Great Room / Dining Area and separation of Bedrooms for privacy.
1 Unit Available
3625 Boca Ciega DR
3625 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
903 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL $1,350 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with updated kitchen and bathrooms and beautiful views of the pool and golf course from the 3rd floor. Private screened balcony with sliding glass door entry from both kitchen and master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
8526 Pepper Tree Way
8526 Peppertree Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,595
2053 sqft
** FIDDLER'S CREEK** POOL HOME - 3 BED / 2 BATH - - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD
1185 Wildwood Lakes Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
You'll fall in love with this spectacular condo completely furnished with a wonderful Lake view on the third floor with an amazing cathedral ceiling! It very Nice and clean, You'll have to come to see this beautiful resort-style pool and spa with a
