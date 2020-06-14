Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

57 Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lely Resort renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8355 Mystic Greens WAY
8355 Mystic Greens Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2359 sqft
IMMACULATE! Spacious second floor coach home in a gated community within beautiful Lely Resort. Open floor plan boasts extra wide hallways and high ceilings. Recently renovated throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8161 Twelve Oaks CIR
8161 Twelve Oaks Circle, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1016 sqft
*JAN - MAR 2021 RENTED* Welcome to Twelve Oaks, your beautifully renovated vacation home located in the renowned Lely Resort community.
Results within 1 mile of Lely Resort
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4816 Cerromar DR
4816 Cerromar Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
2364 sqft
Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5693 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5693 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1192 sqft
WHAT A GREAT PRICE ON THIS NICELY SIZED SECOND FLOOR CONDO FEATURING HARDWOOD-LIKE FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILINGS. BROOK PINES IS A SMALL, QUIET COMMUNITY JUST A SHORT DRIVE FROM DOWNTOWN AND BEAUTIFUL NAPLES BEACHES.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
240 Pebble Beach BLVD
240 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
*2021 Season Available* Off Peak months Available * Conveniently located close to shopping with easy access to both Downtown/Central Naples and Marco Island, Naples Green is a community of 2-story condominium buildings set around a sparkling

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4655 Winged Foot CT
4655 Winged Foot Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2184 sqft
*Jan - Mar 2021 Rented, Other Months Available* Welcome to your exceptional vacation home at Naples Lakes Country Club, a private, gated golf and active lifestyle community.
Results within 5 miles of Lely Resort
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 02:10pm
6 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7804 Regal Heron CIR
7804 Regal Heron Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1202 sqft
Immaculate, modern, two bedroom/two bathroom condo on second floor with elevator, in the gated community of Blue Heron is being offered furnished and turn key! Blue Heron is approximately 8 miles to the Gulf of Mexico beaches and popular 5th Avenue.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
14636 Catamaran PL
14636 Catamaran Place, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
2431 sqft
Naples Reserve is a new gated community in South Naples. Its grand entrance welcomes you in to the community with so much to offer! Fun-filled, casual Florida home style community with water-front living describes Naples Reserve.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
662 Squire CIR
662 Squire Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Annual Unfurnished 2 Bed 2 Bath first floor condo for rent in Berkshire Lakes. Updated kitchen with wood laminate flooring. Breakfast area and Dining area. Assigned parking spot and guest spots throughout with a community pool close by.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6761 Berwick PL
6761 Berwick Place, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1604 sqft
Located in Berkshire Lakes, this single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus an attached 2-car garage. A tiled entry foyer welcomes you into the great room with gleaming wood floors and soaring ceilings.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Jardin DR
1030 Jardin Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1551 sqft
Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Two Bath Home is close to Downtown, the Gulf of Mexico beaches, great area restaurants, and a variety of retail stores. This lovely home is available for Annual Rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4180 Looking Glass LN
4180 Looking Glass Lane, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1246 sqft
Great LOCATION! Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Upstairs End Unit Condo with Great Views. New Paint, Custom Woodwork, Light Fixtures, Designer Ceiling Fans, Blinds and Laminated Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Master Closet and Living Area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4610 Hawks Nest DR
4610 Hawks Nest Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1414 sqft
**Seasonal Furnished Rental - Available NOW at a great price!!** Come and enjoy the resort style living at the award winning community of Fiddlers Creek. This FIRST FLOOR coach home has two bedrooms, den/office, and a one car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
5616 Greenwood CIR
5616 Greenwood Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Villas at Greenwood Lakes! This Villa is available for annual rental. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, Tiles throughout, Open Kitchen, recently painted, large Screen Lanai, gated community.
Results within 10 miles of Lely Resort
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,096
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1137 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
943 sqft
Recently renovated, the pet-friendly apartments feature open plans with wood floors, plenty of storage and upgraded appliances. In North Naples, within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just minutes from the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated April 20 at 12:50pm
$
7 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3974 Corinne Court
3974 Corinne Court, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3000 sqft
***RECENT PRICE REDUCTION***DISCOUNTED MOVE IN FUNDS SPECIAL AVAILABLE***LUXURY POOL HOME***WILSHIRE LAKES***4 BED/3 BATH***UNFURNISHED***AVAILABLE JUNE 1st***ANNUAL - Pristine luxury home with lots of upgrades and no detail left untouched is ready

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
955 2nd. St. S
955 2nd Street South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Sunny cottage close to beach, shops, restaurants - Property Id: 266835 Sun filled cottage 1 block from beach & 3 blocks from Naples Pier. Recently remodeled in lovely Coastal Living style. Easy walk to 3rd. St. shops & 5th. Ave. restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lely Resort, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lely Resort renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

