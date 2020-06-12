/
furnished apartments
155 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8019 Preakness CT
8019 Preakness Court, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This nicely furnished turnkey, three bedroom, two bath pool home is ready for you to enjoy immediately as a short term or seasonal rental.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6972 Mauna Loa LN
6972 Mauna Loa Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1731 sqft
FURNISHED/TURN-KEY LELY RESORT ANNUAL RENTAL ON THE LAKE WITH POOL. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous home is available for immediate occupancy and comes completely furnished, Turn-Key from stem to stern.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8085 Celeste DR
8085 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1640 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained vacation rental is located in the highly sought after development, Lely Resort. This condo is located at the end of the building on the 2nd floor.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8653 Champions PT
8653 Champions Point, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2686 sqft
One, two or three month rental.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6846 Ascot DR
6846 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON. Meticulously furnished, turnkey, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, second floor end unit carriage home with lots of natural light throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8845 Lely Island CIR
8845 Lely Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
7761 sqft
Rented for Season 2021.. Beautiful Executive Home overlooking screened lanai with pool and jacuzzi, situated on the lake. Fully furnished, Turnkey
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8519 Chase Preserve DR
8519 Chase Preserve Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1827 sqft
BOOKED FOR 2021!! Lely Resort rental in Chase Preserve! Players Club Available! Charming attached villa with golf course views! Well maintained and Turnkey furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
7450 EMILIA LN
7450 Emilia Lane, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1554 sqft
VERONA WALK Turnkey furnished 2 Bedroom 2 en suite Bath Capri Villa with Heated Pool, screened lanai and Lake view attached two car garage. Pet OK with approval.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
156 Pebble Beach CIR
156 Pebble Beach Circle, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1584 sqft
Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
240 Pebble Beach BLVD
240 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
*2021 Season Available* Off Peak months Available * Conveniently located close to shopping with easy access to both Downtown/Central Naples and Marco Island, Naples Green is a community of 2-story condominium buildings set around a sparkling
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Country Club
1 Unit Available
267 DEERWOOD CIR
267 Deerwood Circle, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1134 sqft
Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the GLENEAGLES condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully furnished rooms and a screened lanai
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Country Club
1 Unit Available
701 AUGUSTA BLVD
701 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
*RENTED JAN 1 - MARCH 31 2021* Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the EAGLEWOOD condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9230 Veneto PL
9230 Veneto Place, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2246 sqft
Largest Executive Golf Home in Treviso Bay. FULL GOLF Membership Transferred to renter. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with 2,300 sq.ft; 3 Bed + 2 Baths. Outdoor Pool , Spa and Summer Kitchen. Backs into Preserve and VERY luminous.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1192 sqft
For Rent in Brook Pines Naples. Furnished, 2020 annual & off season rental available July 15th, 2020. Very well maintained & beautifully furnished, 2/2 bath condo, end unit, 1st floor condo with great room.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1224 Manado DR
1224 Manado Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1973 sqft
STUNNING! Three (3) bedroom/ three (3) bathroom single family RESORT home located in ARTESIA! PET FRIENDLY (with approval).
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
8627 Genova CT
8627 Genova Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1542 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, attached villa, with extended lanai, is waiting for you as your home away from home. Comfortably furnished, all you will need is your packed suitcase to begin your time here in paradise.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3195 Serena Lane #101
3195 Serena Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Fiddler creek 3/3 bath large furnished coach home, 3500/mo - By the year only, this fabulous Fiddlers Creek corner coach home sits in a quiet cul de sac at Serena overlooking water and palms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8198 Valiant Drive
8198 Valiant Drive, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2500 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom 3 Bath*** MADISON PARK POOL HOME***FURNISHED SEASONAL OR ANNUAL RENTAL - CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J9K8eVyDwf8 Don't miss out on the gorgeous pool home in Madison park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1466 Artesia Drive West
1466 Artesia Drive West, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2268 Piccadilly Ct
2268 Piccadilly Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1774 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ANNUAL RENTAL - DONT MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THIS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED PROPERTY YOUR NEW HOME! FIRST TIME AVAILABLE AS A RENTAL HOME, FULLY TURNKEY READY FOR MOVE-IN! Tastefully updated 2 bedrooms + Den / 3rd bedroom & 2-bathroom
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
6427 Pembroke Way
6427 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2333 sqft
***NEW LISTING IN THE ISLES***GORGEOUS 3 BED / 2.5 BATH***POOL HOME***2 CAR GARAGE*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBuj5BQArh2 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
