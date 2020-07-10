/
190 Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8845 Lely Island CIR
8845 Lely Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,800
7761 sqft
Rented for Season 2021.. Beautiful Executive Home overlooking screened lanai with pool and jacuzzi, situated on the lake. Fully furnished, Turnkey
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8975 Malibu ST
8975 Malibu Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1733 sqft
Available Now... A Renters Paradise Unfurnished Annual rental 3 Bed 2 1/2 bath in Ole at Lely Resort. Ole is a Mediterranean style neighborhood within Lely Resort.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8432 Indian Wells WAY
8432 Indian Wells Way, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1746 sqft
Welcome home to this Naples oasis nestled within the stunning golfing community of Lely Resort. Enjoy tile floors throughout the open space that flows out to your private HEATED swimming pool in a large, screened lanai.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8449 Indian Wells WAY
8449 Indian Wells Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1743 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON. Beautiful POOL home in a quite gated community in LELY RESORT with spectacular GOLF COURSE VIEW. Watch the sunset every evening from your own home while you sip a glass of wine.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8355 Mystic Greens WAY
8355 Mystic Greens Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2359 sqft
IMMACULATE! Spacious second floor coach home in a gated community within beautiful Lely Resort. Open floor plan boasts extra wide hallways and high ceilings. Recently renovated throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
6972 Mauna Loa LN
6972 Mauna Loa Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1731 sqft
FURNISHED/TURN-KEY LELY RESORT ANNUAL RENTAL ON THE LAKE WITH POOL. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous home is available for immediate occupancy and comes completely furnished, Turn-Key from stem to stern.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8085 Celeste DR
8085 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1640 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained vacation rental is located in the highly sought after development, Lely Resort. This condo is located at the end of the building on the 2nd floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9175 Celeste DR
9175 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Beautiful first floor condo with tranquil views of the pool and lush wooded area! Recent updates include fresh paint, granite kitchen counter tops, laminate flooring in main living area and bedrooms.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
6682 Alden Woods CIR
6682 Alden Woods Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2040 sqft
Rented Jan-Feb-March 2021 Seasonal rental. Rental with view of the lake and illuminated fountain.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8653 Champions PT
8653 Champions Point, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2686 sqft
One, two or three month rental.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Lely Resort
9102 Capistrano ST S
9102 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monthly or annual rental. Resort-Style living at it's best.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9114 Chula Vista LN
9114 Chula Vista Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9114 Chula Vista LN in Lely Resort. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8073 Tiger Lily DR
8073 Tiger Lily Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2463 sqft
Highly Desirable are Tiger Island Estates located within Lely Resort. Players Club available with a Transfer Fee. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Lovely Brick Lanai with Pool and Spa. Wonderful Lake View! 2 Car Garage.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8200 Saratoga DR
8200 Saratoga Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1880 sqft
Vacation Rental! New paint, new furnishings! First floor Saratoga unit with lake/fountain view. Island kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
7527 Moorgate Point WAY
7527 Moorgate Point Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2195 sqft
Available 7/15/2019 for $2,000 a month. Available next season for $6,500 a month. Moorgate Point is located in the award winning Lely Resort community. This elegant two bedroom plus den, two bath villa has a beautiful golf course view.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
6846 Ascot DR
6846 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON. Meticulously furnished, turnkey, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, second floor end unit carriage home with lots of natural light throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
6839 Ascot DR
6839 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON (ONE or TWO MONTHS OK) Make this your best vacation ever and enjoy Naples at its best. Enjoy Fabulous GOLF COURSE AND LAKE VIEWS from this second floor coach home.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9067 Capistrano ST N
9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1520 sqft
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences.
Results within 1 mile of Lely Resort
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
76 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1439 sqft
Virtual and self guided tours are available now. Call us today for more information! Conveniently located in the heart of Naples' fastest growing area, Milano Lakes offers residents the perfect place to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5235 Myrtle LN
5235 Myrtle Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2320 sqft
Great home on large lot a full 1/2 acre for tenants use. Large 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 baths. Featuring wood flooring in all the Bedrooms and Dining room. Tile in common areas and kitchen. Only the living room has carpet.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Lakes Country Club
4816 Cerromar DR
4816 Cerromar Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2364 sqft
Move in special. Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club.
