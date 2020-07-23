/
collier county
Last updated July 23 2020
948 Apartments for rent in Collier County, FL📍
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
37 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
$
33 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
12 Units Available
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
4 Bedrooms
$1,904
1890 sqft
Move in and experience the charm of Naples and the convenience of these large townhomes with one or two car garage, large lanai and choice of 2 bedrooms and a master suite; 3 bedrooms with a master suite or select an exciting option of a beautiful
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
Marco Beach
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
943 sqft
Recently renovated, the pet-friendly apartments feature open plans with wood floors, plenty of storage and upgraded appliances. In North Naples, within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just minutes from the beach and I-75.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1137 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Lely Resort
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,288
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
127 Units Available
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,270
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
$
26 Units Available
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
862 sqft
The tranquil community of Belvedere at Quail Run is just minutes from some of Floridas most beautiful beaches including Naples Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Clam Pass Park/Beach, and Lely Barefoot Beach.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
9 Units Available
Golden Gate
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
960 sqft
Close to I-75 and Golden Gate Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchen and modern appliances. Residential community offers a pool, dog park and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
$
45 Units Available
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1081 sqft
Elegance, luxury, and relaxation - these are all available to you when you live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Naples, Florida.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
15 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1575 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
$
7 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
70 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1439 sqft
Virtual and self guided tours are available now. Call us today for more information! Conveniently located in the heart of Naples' fastest growing area, Milano Lakes offers residents the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
33 Units Available
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1103 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee-bar, internet cafe. Ideal location near The Mercato shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Florida's Gulf beaches.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
30 Units Available
Lely Resort
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
10 Units Available
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1300 sqft
Luxury Florida townhomes in a modern gated community near the I-75. Golden Gate Community Park and the beaches of the Gulf Coast are nearby. Spacious apartments include a modern kitchen and breakfast nook.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
48 Units Available
Vineyards
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Bermuda Island in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
34 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
23 Units Available
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,476
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1314 sqft
Luxurious homes have laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community has car wash area, parking, yoga, pool table, pool and more. Located near multiple golf courses, including Naples Grande Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 6 at 08:58 PM
$
8 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1008 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 14 at 02:09 PM
2 Units Available
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1187 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 17 at 02:12 PM
7 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1167 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
15571 Marcello CIR
15571 Marcello Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Located in desirable North Naples location this end townhouse boasts three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and privacy, all on a wooded preserve corner end lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Collier County area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida SouthWestern State College, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines have apartments for rent.
