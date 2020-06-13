Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

79 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL

Finding an apartment in Lely Resort that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8848 Mustang Island CIR
8848 Mustang Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2286 sqft
This amazing home being offered as an ANNUAL RENTAL with the option to join The Player´s Club.

1 of 19

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6972 Mauna Loa LN
6972 Mauna Loa Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1947 sqft
FURNISHED/TURN-KEY LELY RESORT ANNUAL RENTAL ON THE LAKE WITH POOL. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous home is available for immediate occupancy and comes completely furnished, Turn-Key from stem to stern.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6846 Ascot DR
6846 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON. Meticulously furnished, turnkey, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, second floor end unit carriage home with lots of natural light throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6839 Ascot DR
6839 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON (ONE or TWO MONTHS OK) Make this your best vacation ever and enjoy Naples at its best. Enjoy Fabulous GOLF COURSE AND LAKE VIEWS from this second floor coach home.
Results within 1 mile of Lely Resort
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1142 Antaras Court N
1142 Antaras Ct N, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2018 sqft
1142 Antaras Court N Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE 8/1/20***3BED/2.5BATH***UNFURNISHED***ARTESIA COMMUNITY - 3D VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://my.matterport.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
7450 EMILIA LN
7450 Emilia Lane, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1554 sqft
VERONA WALK Turnkey furnished 2 Bedroom 2 en suite Bath Capri Villa with Heated Pool, screened lanai and Lake view attached two car garage. Pet OK with approval.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Kendari TER
1300 Kendari Terrace, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2143 sqft
Now available, this gorgeous 2 story single family home that offers 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms. This home is modern but comfortable, tall ceilings with designer flooring.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1192 sqft
For Rent in Brook Pines Naples. Furnished, 2020 annual & off season rental available July 15th, 2020. Very well maintained & beautifully furnished, 2/2 bath condo, end unit, 1st floor condo with great room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1224 Manado DR
1224 Manado Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1973 sqft
STUNNING! Three (3) bedroom/ three (3) bathroom single family RESORT home located in ARTESIA! PET FRIENDLY (with approval).
Results within 5 miles of Lely Resort
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
7 Units Available
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1300 sqft
Luxury Florida townhomes in a modern gated community near the I-75. Golden Gate Community Park and the beaches of the Gulf Coast are nearby. Spacious apartments include a modern kitchen and breakfast nook.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 02:10pm
6 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Marton Court
1555 Marton Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
NEW BEACH HOME - HEATED POOL - LAKE VIEWS - PETS ALLOWED - GATED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1466 Artesia Drive West
1466 Artesia Drive West, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14800 Canton Court
14800 Canton Court, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2006 sqft
14800 Canton Court Available 08/01/20 ***Available***PET FRIENDLY*** SINGLE FAMILY HOME ***LAKEVIEW*** ANNUAL *** ***REFLECTION LAKES*** - This 2000+ square foot home is 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, has a large kitchen with a breakfast nook.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Downing Court
1821 Downing Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1998 sqft
CROWN POINTE - 3 BEDS / 2 BATHS - POOL HOME - LAKE VIEW - PET FRIENDLY - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SnA3pLPksCF This beautifully landscaped lakeside home provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8526 Pepper Tree Way
8526 Peppertree Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,595
2053 sqft
** FIDDLER'S CREEK** POOL HOME - 3 BED / 2 BATH - - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
754 Crossfield Circle
754 Crossfield Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
MAPLEWOOD**2 BED PLUS DEN/2 BATH**LOVELY POOL HOME**ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST**FURNITURE OPTIONAL** - 3D VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://my.matterport.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Santa Clara Dr 116-01
116 Santa Clara Dr, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
Experience Luxury Living at Granada Lakes - Property Id: 152753 Find a home you will treasure at Granada Lakes.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lely Resort, FL

Finding an apartment in Lely Resort that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

