Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lely Resort renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8848 Mustang Island CIR
8848 Mustang Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2286 sqft
This amazing home being offered as an ANNUAL RENTAL with the option to join The Player´s Club.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Capistrano ST S
9102 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1501 sqft
Monthly or annual rental. Resort-Style living at it's best.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8449 Indian Wells WAY
8449 Indian Wells Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1743 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON. Beautiful POOL home in a quite gated community in LELY RESORT with spectacular GOLF COURSE VIEW. Watch the sunset every evening from your own home while you sip a glass of wine.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
7527 Moorgate Point WAY
7527 Moorgate Point Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2195 sqft
Available 7/15/2019 for $2,000 a month. Available next season for $6,500 a month. Moorgate Point is located in the award winning Lely Resort community. This elegant two bedroom plus den, two bath villa has a beautiful golf course view.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6846 Ascot DR
6846 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON. Meticulously furnished, turnkey, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, second floor end unit carriage home with lots of natural light throughout.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6839 Ascot DR
6839 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON (ONE or TWO MONTHS OK) Make this your best vacation ever and enjoy Naples at its best. Enjoy Fabulous GOLF COURSE AND LAKE VIEWS from this second floor coach home.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6428 Costa CIR
6428 Costa Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
2876 sqft
LAKOYA AT LELY RESORT!! Stunning seasonal rental! Beautifully decorated inside and out! Some updates in Furniture since these photos where taken too! Enjoy all the amazing amenities that Lely Resort has to offer! 2 resort Style pools! Adult lap

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8519 Chase Preserve DR
8519 Chase Preserve Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1827 sqft
BOOKED FOR 2021!! Lely Resort rental in Chase Preserve! Players Club Available! Charming attached villa with golf course views! Well maintained and Turnkey furnished.

Lely Resort
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9067 Capistrano ST N
9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1520 sqft
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences.
Results within 1 mile of Lely Resort
Verified

Milano Lakes
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Naples Lakes Country Club
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4816 Cerromar DR
4816 Cerromar Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
2364 sqft
Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1142 Antaras Court N
1142 Antaras Ct N, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2018 sqft
1142 Antaras Court N Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE 8/1/20***3BED/2.5BATH***UNFURNISHED***ARTESIA COMMUNITY - 3D VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://my.matterport.

Naples Lakes Country Club
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4660 Winged Foot CT
4660 Winged Foot Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1975 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH MARCH 2021!!! 3 MONTH MINIMUM!!!! GOLF MEMBERSHIP IS TRANSFERABLE!!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Naples Lakes Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1430 Oceania DR S
1430 Oceania Drive South, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Lakeview Villa at Artesia! Upgraded tile, crown molding, cabinets, paint and more! Artesia offers an array of amenities ranging from the fitness center, art studio, billiards, pool, pickle ball, exercise room,

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1300 Kendari TER
1300 Kendari Terrace, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2143 sqft
Now available, this gorgeous 2 story single family home that offers 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms. This home is modern but comfortable, tall ceilings with designer flooring.

Naples Lakes Country Club
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4655 Winged Foot CT
4655 Winged Foot Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2184 sqft
*Jan - Mar 2021 Rented, Other Months Available* Welcome to your exceptional vacation home at Naples Lakes Country Club, a private, gated golf and active lifestyle community.

Winding Cypress
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
7219 Salerno CT
7219 Salerno Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1540 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Villa in the gated community Verona Walk. The home features two suites and a den and located between Marco Island and Downtown Naples, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and beaches.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1224 Manado DR
1224 Manado Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1973 sqft
STUNNING! Three (3) bedroom/ three (3) bathroom single family RESORT home located in ARTESIA! PET FRIENDLY (with approval).

Winding Cypress
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
8627 Genova CT
8627 Genova Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1542 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, attached villa, with extended lanai, is waiting for you as your home away from home. Comfortably furnished, all you will need is your packed suitcase to begin your time here in paradise.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lely Resort, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lely Resort renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

