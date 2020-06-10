7508 NW 33rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Totally remodeled lakefront 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome. New Layout, new Floors, new bathrooms new appliances, your own personal pool that has been re-marcited. New screen enclosure around the pool, brand new over 700 sq ft wood deck overlooking the lake. Impact windows and doors. Storage shed in side yard, newly landscaped and new sod. Landlord maintains pool. Inside the property marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has Stainless steel appliances along with wood cabinets and granite countertops. Brand new Washer & dryer and water heater in unit. A/C 1 year old.