Lauderhill, FL
7508 NW 33rd St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

7508 NW 33rd St

7508 Northwest 33rd Street · (954) 780-8225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7508 Northwest 33rd Street, Lauderhill, FL 33319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7508 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Totally remodeled lakefront 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome. New Layout, new Floors, new bathrooms new appliances, your own personal pool that has been re-marcited. New screen enclosure around the pool, brand new over 700 sq ft wood deck overlooking the lake. Impact windows and doors. Storage shed in side yard, newly landscaped and new sod. Landlord maintains pool. Inside the property marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has Stainless steel appliances along with wood cabinets and granite countertops. Brand new Washer & dryer and water heater in unit. A/C 1 year old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 NW 33rd St have any available units?
7508 NW 33rd St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7508 NW 33rd St have?
Some of 7508 NW 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 NW 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
7508 NW 33rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 NW 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 7508 NW 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 7508 NW 33rd St offer parking?
No, 7508 NW 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 7508 NW 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7508 NW 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 NW 33rd St have a pool?
Yes, 7508 NW 33rd St has a pool.
Does 7508 NW 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 7508 NW 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 NW 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7508 NW 33rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7508 NW 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7508 NW 33rd St has units with air conditioning.
