Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool elevator

All ages welcome. Come a see this beautifully remodeled condo! A place to call home. Located in the middle of a golf course and walking distance to entertainment and more. Tile and wood floors. Open and spacious.Real 2/2 with open views. Remodeled kitchen. Close to the elevator. Association approval required.