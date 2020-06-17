6260 S Falls Circle Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool new construction

Spacious 2/2, wood and tile flooring. Larger than regular units, Fully equipped kitchen with almost new appliances. Freshly painted barely occupied. Screened patio overlooking a beautiful garden and golf view. Great location. Community is guarded 24/7. Gated/bright and gorgeous home. Just bring your luggage! Bring your best offer! 675 minimum credit score required. Condo Application is attached on mls, allow 3-4 weeks for association approval.Tenant occupied could be seen M-F 10 AM TO 6PM SAT 11AM TO 5PM , TENANT IS MONTH TO MONTH LEAVING soon!