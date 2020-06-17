All apartments in Lauderhill
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

6260 S Falls Circle Dr

6260 Falls Circle Drive South · (954) 292-2350
Location

6260 Falls Circle Drive South, Lauderhill, FL 33319

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
new construction
Spacious 2/2, wood and tile flooring. Larger than regular units, Fully equipped kitchen with almost new appliances. Freshly painted barely occupied. Screened patio overlooking a beautiful garden and golf view. Great location. Community is guarded 24/7. Gated/bright and gorgeous home. Just bring your luggage! Bring your best offer! 675 minimum credit score required. Condo Application is attached on mls, allow 3-4 weeks for association approval.Tenant occupied could be seen M-F 10 AM TO 6PM SAT 11AM TO 5PM , TENANT IS MONTH TO MONTH LEAVING soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6260 S Falls Circle Dr have any available units?
6260 S Falls Circle Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6260 S Falls Circle Dr have?
Some of 6260 S Falls Circle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6260 S Falls Circle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6260 S Falls Circle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6260 S Falls Circle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6260 S Falls Circle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 6260 S Falls Circle Dr offer parking?
No, 6260 S Falls Circle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6260 S Falls Circle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6260 S Falls Circle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6260 S Falls Circle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6260 S Falls Circle Dr has a pool.
Does 6260 S Falls Circle Dr have accessible units?
No, 6260 S Falls Circle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6260 S Falls Circle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6260 S Falls Circle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6260 S Falls Circle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6260 S Falls Circle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
