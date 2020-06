4951 NW 15th St

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

ELEGANTLY RENOVATED HOME !!! 4 BEDROOMS , 2 BATHROOMS ,,, BEAUTIFUL HOME,,, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, QUARTZ TOPS AND NEW APPLIANCES ,,, ALL NEW BATHROOMS ...NEW WATER HEATHER ,,, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE... NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES ,,,, BRAND NEW CENTRAL A/C UNIT ,,, HIGH-END FINISHES !!! HOME IS IN MOVE-IN READY CONDITION !!! FANTASTIC HOME IN A+ NEIGHBORHOOD !!! NEW LANDSCAPING ON EXTRA LARGE LOT !!! ALL NEW PLUMBING FIXTURES !!! FENCED YARD ,, UPDATED !!! LARGE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY TO ACCOMMODATE MANY CARS ,,, ALL NEW INTERIOR ENTRY DOORS AND CLOSET DOORS!!!!