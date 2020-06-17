All apartments in Lauderhill
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

4770 NW 21st St

4770 Northwest 21st Street · (201) 341-2040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lauderhill
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

4770 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
media room
sauna
fully furnished down to the linens, just bring your toothbrush! Available for 6 months plus a day or longer. Large one bedroom with one and half baths. Condo is in great condition. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened in porch off the living room. This 55 and over community offers 3 heated pools, fitness center, saunas, a beautiful theater offering shows and dancing, bowling ally free of charge, billiards room, library, complimentary water aerobics and much more. Complimentary bus that takes residents to grocery store Monday-Friday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4770 NW 21st St have any available units?
4770 NW 21st St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4770 NW 21st St have?
Some of 4770 NW 21st St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4770 NW 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
4770 NW 21st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4770 NW 21st St pet-friendly?
No, 4770 NW 21st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 4770 NW 21st St offer parking?
No, 4770 NW 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 4770 NW 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4770 NW 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4770 NW 21st St have a pool?
Yes, 4770 NW 21st St has a pool.
Does 4770 NW 21st St have accessible units?
No, 4770 NW 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4770 NW 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4770 NW 21st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4770 NW 21st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4770 NW 21st St does not have units with air conditioning.
