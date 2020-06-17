4770 NW 21st St

Amenities

fully furnished down to the linens, just bring your toothbrush! Available for 6 months plus a day or longer. Large one bedroom with one and half baths. Condo is in great condition. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened in porch off the living room. This 55 and over community offers 3 heated pools, fitness center, saunas, a beautiful theater offering shows and dancing, bowling ally free of charge, billiards room, library, complimentary water aerobics and much more. Complimentary bus that takes residents to grocery store Monday-Friday.