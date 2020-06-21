All apartments in Lauderhill
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:24 AM

4174 Inverrary Dr

4174 Inverrary Drive · (305) 405-0615
Location

4174 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL 33319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
lobby
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
lobby
Excellent location spacioscious,, 2/2 PENTHHOUSE AMAIZING VIEW at The Manors in Inverrary. All ages! 24/7 security gate tiled, split floor plan, full sized washer and dryer in unit, screened patio with breathtaking view, see the entire town from your patio. Security guard manned gate and building security card entrance, Lovely Lobby! lots of amenities. Close to parks, schools, places of worship, shopping, highways ,read brokers remarks for condo MINIMUN CREDIT REQUIRED 665 YEARLY INCOME REQUIRED IS $40,000.00 FOR A SINGLE PERSON AND $50,000.00 FOR A MARRIED COUPLE. LAST TWO (2) YEARS TAX FORMS REQUIRED AS PROOF. NONE PAY STUBS

MOVE WITH 1ST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPPSIT ONLY TOTAL OF $2400 to move in plus $100 aplicacion fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4174 Inverrary Dr have any available units?
4174 Inverrary Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4174 Inverrary Dr have?
Some of 4174 Inverrary Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4174 Inverrary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4174 Inverrary Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4174 Inverrary Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4174 Inverrary Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 4174 Inverrary Dr offer parking?
No, 4174 Inverrary Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4174 Inverrary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4174 Inverrary Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4174 Inverrary Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4174 Inverrary Dr has a pool.
Does 4174 Inverrary Dr have accessible units?
No, 4174 Inverrary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4174 Inverrary Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4174 Inverrary Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4174 Inverrary Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4174 Inverrary Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
