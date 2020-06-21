4174 Inverrary Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool lobby

Excellent location spacioscious,, 2/2 PENTHHOUSE AMAIZING VIEW at The Manors in Inverrary. All ages! 24/7 security gate tiled, split floor plan, full sized washer and dryer in unit, screened patio with breathtaking view, see the entire town from your patio. Security guard manned gate and building security card entrance, Lovely Lobby! lots of amenities. Close to parks, schools, places of worship, shopping, highways ,read brokers remarks for condo MINIMUN CREDIT REQUIRED 665 YEARLY INCOME REQUIRED IS $40,000.00 FOR A SINGLE PERSON AND $50,000.00 FOR A MARRIED COUPLE. LAST TWO (2) YEARS TAX FORMS REQUIRED AS PROOF. NONE PAY STUBS



MOVE WITH 1ST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPPSIT ONLY TOTAL OF $2400 to move in plus $100 aplicacion fee