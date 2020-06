3910 Inverrary Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

55 AND OLDER COMMUNITY. ONE OF THE TENANTS MUST BE 55 OR OLDER, NO ONE UNDER 18 IS ADMITTED. COMPLETELY UPDATED, LARGE CORNER UNIT. SPECTACULAR VIEW, ONE PARKING ASSIGNED, PARKING FOR ADDITIONAL VEHICLES PLUS GUEST PARKING. NEW WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. IMPACT WINDOWS AND SLIDING DOORS IN BALCONY. NEW KITCHEN AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND WET BAR, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW NON SLIPPERY TILE FLOOR, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS AND SITTING AREA, SEPARATE STORAGE AREA, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURT, CARD ROOM, PARTY ROOM. NO PETS EXCEPT WITH DOCTORS NOTE. HOPA 55+ MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE IS 710 FOR EVERY OCCUPANT, EXCEPT STUDENTS. MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME IS $45,000 PER YEAR.