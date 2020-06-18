All apartments in Lauderhill
Find more places like 3720 Inverrary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderhill, FL
/
3720 Inverrary Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

3720 Inverrary Drive

3720 Inverrary Dr · (954) 253-0687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lauderhill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3720 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL 33319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3W · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
yoga
Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities. The address is 3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill FL 33319 International Village condo.
Price is based on an annual lease. Short term leases are available at higher rates.
?Follow this site to see all available apts for rent: www.apts-rent.com
?Please call Douglas Meyers 954-486-0037 or 954-253-0687 (cell)

!!! Requirements: !!!?- no dogs allowed ?- provable income of $45,000 per year
- credit score of 670 (or good credit)??$100 Cable TV Package, water and exterminating are included free!...you just pay for electric.??Amenities include:?24-hour manned security?On-site management?5 lighted tennis courts ?2 pools: Indoor heated, Outdoor w/ Jacuzzis?3 Saunas ?Gym / Yoga room with flat screen TV
Women’s & men’s locker rooms?Indoor racquetball w/ viewing gallery?BBQ area w/ brick oven?Billiard room?Ping Pong
Indoor driving golf range
Card rooms
Library with computers and free Internet
English tea shop / restaurant
Beauty parlour / Full service salon
Large Great room with fire place

6 mins drive to the Turnpike and Commercial Blvd, 10 mins drive to I-95, 25 mins to Fort Lauderdale beach.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lauderhill-fl?lid=11479109

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5530251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Inverrary Drive have any available units?
3720 Inverrary Drive has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3720 Inverrary Drive have?
Some of 3720 Inverrary Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Inverrary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Inverrary Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Inverrary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Inverrary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 3720 Inverrary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Inverrary Drive does offer parking.
Does 3720 Inverrary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Inverrary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Inverrary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3720 Inverrary Drive has a pool.
Does 3720 Inverrary Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Inverrary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Inverrary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Inverrary Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 Inverrary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 Inverrary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3720 Inverrary Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33351
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St
Lauderhill, FL 33313
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33313

Similar Pages

Lauderhill 1 BedroomsLauderhill 2 Bedrooms
Lauderhill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderhill Apartments with Pool
Lauderhill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL
North Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity