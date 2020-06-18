3720 Inverrary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna tennis court yoga

Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities. The address is 3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill FL 33319 International Village condo.

Price is based on an annual lease. Short term leases are available at higher rates.

?Follow this site to see all available apts for rent: www.apts-rent.com

?Please call Douglas Meyers 954-486-0037 or 954-253-0687 (cell)



!!! Requirements: !!!?- no dogs allowed ?- provable income of $45,000 per year

- credit score of 670 (or good credit)??$100 Cable TV Package, water and exterminating are included free!...you just pay for electric.??Amenities include:?24-hour manned security?On-site management?5 lighted tennis courts ?2 pools: Indoor heated, Outdoor w/ Jacuzzis?3 Saunas ?Gym / Yoga room with flat screen TV

Women’s & men’s locker rooms?Indoor racquetball w/ viewing gallery?BBQ area w/ brick oven?Billiard room?Ping Pong

Indoor driving golf range

Card rooms

Library with computers and free Internet

English tea shop / restaurant

Beauty parlour / Full service salon

Large Great room with fire place



6 mins drive to the Turnpike and Commercial Blvd, 10 mins drive to I-95, 25 mins to Fort Lauderdale beach.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5530251)