3600 NW 7th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rental in Tropicana Park. Modern and freshly painted! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dark wood cabinetry in kitchen. New roof, wall unit air conditioners. Newer bathroom, new blinds and light fixtures! Stackable washer/dryer. Attached 1 bedroom/1 bath efficiency will soon be available for rent on west side of property. Utilities will remain in owners name and billed to tenant. Per owner non smokers preferred. All tenants over 18 MUST be screened for criminal/background/credit check thru L & L Realty. NO EXCEPTIONS! $100 per person over 18 or married couple. Proof of Renters insurance required prior to move in. Owner willing to rent entire home including efficiency making a 4/2 for $2,400. NO SUBLETTING PERMITTED.