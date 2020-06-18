All apartments in Lauderhill
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

3600 NW 7th St

3600 Northwest 7th Street ·
Location

3600 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL 33311
Broward Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rental in Tropicana Park. Modern and freshly painted! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dark wood cabinetry in kitchen. New roof, wall unit air conditioners. Newer bathroom, new blinds and light fixtures! Stackable washer/dryer. Attached 1 bedroom/1 bath efficiency will soon be available for rent on west side of property. Utilities will remain in owners name and billed to tenant. Per owner non smokers preferred. All tenants over 18 MUST be screened for criminal/background/credit check thru L & L Realty. NO EXCEPTIONS! $100 per person over 18 or married couple. Proof of Renters insurance required prior to move in. Owner willing to rent entire home including efficiency making a 4/2 for $2,400. NO SUBLETTING PERMITTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 NW 7th St have any available units?
3600 NW 7th St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3600 NW 7th St have?
Some of 3600 NW 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 NW 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
3600 NW 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 NW 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 3600 NW 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 3600 NW 7th St offer parking?
No, 3600 NW 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 3600 NW 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 NW 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 NW 7th St have a pool?
No, 3600 NW 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 3600 NW 7th St have accessible units?
No, 3600 NW 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 NW 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 NW 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 NW 7th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3600 NW 7th St has units with air conditioning.
