Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

LARGE UNIT WITH PLENTY OF LIVING SPACE. EAT-IN AREA IN BIG KITCHEN. BALCONY IS GLASS ENCLOSED AND TILED. LARGE HALL CLOSET. OVER-SIZED CARPETED BEDROOM. LIVING AREA HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING. FOYER ENTRANCE TO BUILDING FOR ADDITIONAL SECURITY. QUIET AREA. LAUNDRY ROOM HAS PLENTY OF WASHERS AND DRYERS AND IS FREE TO ALL RESIDENTS. CONDO RULES REQUIRE THAT ALL TENANTS HAVE A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 650. SEE ATTACHMENTS FOR RENTAL APPLICATION AND RULES.