1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit is fully renovated. It has new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz counter tops. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. The apartment has new central AC and water heater. Big bedrooms and closets. No association approval required. Only first month and deposit required to move in. Please call our Leasing Line at 754-465-9357 to schedule a showing. Quick and Easy process.
SECTION 8 / HOUSING ASSISTANCE: YES, we participate in the Section 8 Housing Program.
UTILITIES: Tenant pays for electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer, trash, lawn maintenance, and pest control.
MOVE-IN COSTS: First Month, Security Deposit, Application Fee, and Pet Fee (if there are pets)
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1500
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult
APPLICATION TURN AROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call ANYTIME at 754-465-9357 to schedule a showing. No application necessary to go see the property.
AFTER YOU SEE THE PROPERTY APPLY ONLINE AT: https://dmg-properties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=149457
PETS: Dogs and Cats are welcome. Maximum 2 pets. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.
PET FEE: $250-$500 depending on size and breed
SCREENING: We perform background checks.
CRIMINAL HISTORY: No felonies within 5 years
EVICTION HISTORY: No evictions within 5 years
CREDIT CHECK: We don't disqualify applicants with bad credit
MINIMUM LEASE DURATION: 1 Year
SMOKING: no smoking allowed inside the unit
NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL REQUIRED