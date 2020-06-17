All apartments in Lauderhill
1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:55 AM

1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802

1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue · (754) 465-9357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit is fully renovated. It has new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz counter tops. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. The apartment has new central AC and water heater. Big bedrooms and closets. No association approval required. Only first month and deposit required to move in. Please call our Leasing Line at 754-465-9357 to schedule a showing. Quick and Easy process.

SECTION 8 / HOUSING ASSISTANCE: YES, we participate in the Section 8 Housing Program.

UTILITIES: Tenant pays for electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer, trash, lawn maintenance, and pest control.

MOVE-IN COSTS: First Month, Security Deposit, Application Fee, and Pet Fee (if there are pets)

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1500

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult
APPLICATION TURN AROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call ANYTIME at 754-465-9357 to schedule a showing. No application necessary to go see the property.
AFTER YOU SEE THE PROPERTY APPLY ONLINE AT: https://dmg-properties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=149457

PETS: Dogs and Cats are welcome. Maximum 2 pets. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.
PET FEE: $250-$500 depending on size and breed

SCREENING: We perform background checks.
CRIMINAL HISTORY: No felonies within 5 years
EVICTION HISTORY: No evictions within 5 years
CREDIT CHECK: We don't disqualify applicants with bad credit

MINIMUM LEASE DURATION: 1 Year

SMOKING: no smoking allowed inside the unit

NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 have any available units?
1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 have?
Some of 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 offer parking?
No, 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 have a pool?
No, 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 have accessible units?
No, 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802 has units with air conditioning.
