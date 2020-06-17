All apartments in Lauderhill
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:13 PM

1701 NW 46th Ave

1701 Northwest 46th Avenue · (954) 696-2732
Location

1701 Northwest 46th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313
Flair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This immaculate, professionally-designed 2-bedroom condo, and exudes modern elegance. With 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.

Beautiful tiles in the bedroom floor and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. Other special highlights include a charming living room and dinning room, chic bright lighting and smoke detectors, tons of storage space, and ready-for-cable wiring in all rooms.

Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining, and nice windows. The kitchen will inspire your inner chef. The master bedroom has a nice closet with it's own door. You'll also love the convenience of your own off-street parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 NW 46th Ave have any available units?
1701 NW 46th Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1701 NW 46th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1701 NW 46th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 NW 46th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1701 NW 46th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 1701 NW 46th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1701 NW 46th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1701 NW 46th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 NW 46th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 NW 46th Ave have a pool?
No, 1701 NW 46th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1701 NW 46th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1701 NW 46th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 NW 46th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 NW 46th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 NW 46th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 NW 46th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
