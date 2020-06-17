1701 NW 46th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

This immaculate, professionally-designed 2-bedroom condo, and exudes modern elegance. With 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.



Beautiful tiles in the bedroom floor and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. Other special highlights include a charming living room and dinning room, chic bright lighting and smoke detectors, tons of storage space, and ready-for-cable wiring in all rooms.



Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining, and nice windows. The kitchen will inspire your inner chef. The master bedroom has a nice closet with it's own door. You'll also love the convenience of your own off-street parking spot.