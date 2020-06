Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

RENTAL in Beautiful Bay Isle Landings. The large Corner lot unit is on the end with open views of the community. This townhouse has 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms with Loft. Granite counter tops in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances with wood flooring on first floor. Second floor has 2 large bedrooms with a loft/office with bathroom. Centrally located close to Airports, Beaches and Downtown St Petersburg and Downtown Tampa. NO PETS