Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3152 Karen Avenue

3152 Karen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3152 Karen Avenue, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Looking for a spacious home less than 10 minutes to the beach and close to a nearby park? This home is 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom suite has a separate entrance and could be used as a mother in law suite or private suite. The master bedroom also has a walk in closet. Two living spaces give this home plenty of size. The roof is less than a year old and the A/C is less than 2 years old! The kitchen has granite countertops and a lot of counter space including a breakfast bar. The oven and built in microwave are newer. The 3rd bedroom can also be used as a den or office. Tile flooring throughout the home except in the 3rd bedroom which has carpet. Come see this lovely home today.

Listing Courtesy Of DALTON WADE INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

