Looking for a spacious home less than 10 minutes to the beach and close to a nearby park? This home is 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom suite has a separate entrance and could be used as a mother in law suite or private suite. The master bedroom also has a walk in closet. Two living spaces give this home plenty of size. The roof is less than a year old and the A/C is less than 2 years old! The kitchen has granite countertops and a lot of counter space including a breakfast bar. The oven and built in microwave are newer. The 3rd bedroom can also be used as a den or office. Tile flooring throughout the home except in the 3rd bedroom which has carpet. Come see this lovely home today.
Listing Courtesy Of DALTON WADE INC
Call or Text (844) 326-7613 info@cbrentalhomes.com www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3152 Karen Avenue have any available units?
3152 Karen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 3152 Karen Avenue have?
Some of 3152 Karen Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3152 Karen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3152 Karen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3152 Karen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3152 Karen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3152 Karen Avenue offer parking?
No, 3152 Karen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3152 Karen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3152 Karen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3152 Karen Avenue have a pool?
No, 3152 Karen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3152 Karen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3152 Karen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3152 Karen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3152 Karen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3152 Karen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3152 Karen Avenue has units with air conditioning.