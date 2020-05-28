3152 Karen Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning microwave carpet

Looking for a spacious home less than 10 minutes to the beach and close to a nearby park? This home is 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom suite has a separate entrance and could be used as a mother in law suite or private suite. The master bedroom also has a walk in closet. Two living spaces give this home plenty of size. The roof is less than a year old and the A/C is less than 2 years old! The kitchen has granite countertops and a lot of counter space including a breakfast bar. The oven and built in microwave are newer. The 3rd bedroom can also be used as a den or office. Tile flooring throughout the home except in the 3rd bedroom which has carpet. Come see this lovely home today.



