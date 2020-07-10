All apartments in Largo
Last updated March 18 2019

2921 Hillsdale Circle

2921 Hillsdale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Hillsdale Circle, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/badc63a026 ----
MO/Appt Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 full and 1 half bath home with a very large fenced in backyard and an over sized 1 car garage. Kitchen boosts new, soft close, shaker style, crisp white cabinets with new stainless steal appliances. Master has a half bath on suite with new laminate flooring that runs out into the main part of the house. A light and airy open living room which flow right into the kitchen and dining room then out onto a private screen porch. The garage has washer/dryer for tenant convenience along with a deep freezer also for tenant use owner does not warranty washer dryer or deep freezer. Lawncare is included on this property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Hillsdale Circle have any available units?
2921 Hillsdale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2921 Hillsdale Circle have?
Some of 2921 Hillsdale Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Hillsdale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Hillsdale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Hillsdale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Hillsdale Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2921 Hillsdale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Hillsdale Circle offers parking.
Does 2921 Hillsdale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2921 Hillsdale Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Hillsdale Circle have a pool?
No, 2921 Hillsdale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Hillsdale Circle have accessible units?
No, 2921 Hillsdale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Hillsdale Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Hillsdale Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2921 Hillsdale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2921 Hillsdale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

