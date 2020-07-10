2921 Hillsdale Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/badc63a026 ----

MO/Appt Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 full and 1 half bath home with a very large fenced in backyard and an over sized 1 car garage. Kitchen boosts new, soft close, shaker style, crisp white cabinets with new stainless steal appliances. Master has a half bath on suite with new laminate flooring that runs out into the main part of the house. A light and airy open living room which flow right into the kitchen and dining room then out onto a private screen porch. The garage has washer/dryer for tenant convenience along with a deep freezer also for tenant use owner does not warranty washer dryer or deep freezer. Lawncare is included on this property!