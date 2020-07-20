All apartments in Largo
Largo, FL
2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:08 AM

2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S

2437 Mineola Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

2437 Mineola Dr S, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This mid-century contemporary home was renovated in 2013 with new roof, storm impact windows, HVAC, water heater, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and granite counter-tops. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer and storage cabinets and shelves, window coverings throughout for privacy, single car carport, and fenced rear yard with concrete paver patio. This desirable residential neighborhood is 1/2 mile east of the intersection of West Bay Drive and Indian Rocks Road, conveniently located to shopping, dining, public transportation, and beaches. Room sizes are approximate and should be verified by tenant. First month's rent, security deposit, and successful background check required to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S have any available units?
2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S have?
Some of 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S has units with air conditioning.
