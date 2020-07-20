2437 MINEOLA DRIVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This mid-century contemporary home was renovated in 2013 with new roof, storm impact windows, HVAC, water heater, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and granite counter-tops. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer and storage cabinets and shelves, window coverings throughout for privacy, single car carport, and fenced rear yard with concrete paver patio. This desirable residential neighborhood is 1/2 mile east of the intersection of West Bay Drive and Indian Rocks Road, conveniently located to shopping, dining, public transportation, and beaches. Room sizes are approximate and should be verified by tenant. First month's rent, security deposit, and successful background check required to move in.