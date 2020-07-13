2152 Waterside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Excellent split floor plan offering 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with 3 Large Bedrooms off Family/Study Room & the over sized Master Suite on the opposite side of the home. 2484 square feet of heated living space also offers a spacious 2 car garage and back yard fully fenced with a large in ground pool/ spa. Also the pool patio area has a wonderful space for a possible additional outdoor Bar-B-Que kitchen. With New Paint 2019 & New Tile Roof (2003) this property is in move condition.

