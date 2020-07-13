All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 2152 Waterside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
2152 Waterside Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 4:05 PM

2152 Waterside Drive

2152 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2152 Waterside Drive, Largo, FL 33764
Venetian Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Excellent split floor plan offering 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with 3 Large Bedrooms off Family/Study Room & the over sized Master Suite on the opposite side of the home. 2484 square feet of heated living space also offers a spacious 2 car garage and back yard fully fenced with a large in ground pool/ spa. Also the pool patio area has a wonderful space for a possible additional outdoor Bar-B-Que kitchen. With New Paint 2019 & New Tile Roof (2003) this property is in move condition.
Excellent split floor plan offering 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with 3 Large Bedrooms off Family/Study Room & the over sized Master Suite on the opposite side of the home. 2484 square feet of heated living space also offers a spacious 2 car garage and back yard fully fenced with a large in ground pool/ spa. Also the pool patio area has a wonderful space for a possible additional outdoor Bar-B-Que kitchen. With New Paint 2019 & New Tile Roof (2003) this property is in move condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Waterside Drive have any available units?
2152 Waterside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2152 Waterside Drive have?
Some of 2152 Waterside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Waterside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Waterside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Waterside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Waterside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2152 Waterside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Waterside Drive offers parking.
Does 2152 Waterside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Waterside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Waterside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2152 Waterside Drive has a pool.
Does 2152 Waterside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2152 Waterside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Waterside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2152 Waterside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2152 Waterside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2152 Waterside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLargo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Apartments
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg