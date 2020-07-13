Excellent split floor plan offering 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with 3 Large Bedrooms off Family/Study Room & the over sized Master Suite on the opposite side of the home. 2484 square feet of heated living space also offers a spacious 2 car garage and back yard fully fenced with a large in ground pool/ spa. Also the pool patio area has a wonderful space for a possible additional outdoor Bar-B-Que kitchen. With New Paint 2019 & New Tile Roof (2003) this property is in move condition. Excellent split floor plan offering 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with 3 Large Bedrooms off Family/Study Room & the over sized Master Suite on the opposite side of the home. 2484 square feet of heated living space also offers a spacious 2 car garage and back yard fully fenced with a large in ground pool/ spa. Also the pool patio area has a wonderful space for a possible additional outdoor Bar-B-Que kitchen. With New Paint 2019 & New Tile Roof (2003) this property is in move condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2152 Waterside Drive have any available units?
2152 Waterside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2152 Waterside Drive have?
Some of 2152 Waterside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Waterside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Waterside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.