1671 12TH STREET SW
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

1671 12TH STREET SW

1671 12th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1671 12th Street Southwest, Largo, FL 33778
Ridgecrest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't Miss This Amazing Home In Fabulous Stacey Acres!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home boasts many updates including a new roof, new a/c unit and new hurricane rated windows just to start! As you pull up to the home you'll love the fresh paint job, great landscaping, motion detectors and large fenced corner lot with tons of curb appeal! The fence is less than a year old and has been custom stained with a high quality wood stain! As you enter through the grand foyer you'll see the spacious master bedroom and bathroom to your right and approach the huge kitchen in front of you! This kitchen has plenty of room to cook those fantastic family meals and even has enough room for a large dining table! You'll love the living room with attached family room perfect for those large families! The screened back room is also air conditioned and has had custom blinds installed for your comfort! All existing window treatments are included and all the closets have been upgraded with custom shelving and there is plenty of storage available! The split plan bedroom layout is ideal and provides plenty of privacy! Schedule your private tour today because this one will not last long!!

Home will be purchased through third party investor for rental. Minimum of 30-45 days for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 12TH STREET SW have any available units?
1671 12TH STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1671 12TH STREET SW have?
Some of 1671 12TH STREET SW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1671 12TH STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
1671 12TH STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 12TH STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 1671 12TH STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1671 12TH STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 1671 12TH STREET SW offers parking.
Does 1671 12TH STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1671 12TH STREET SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 12TH STREET SW have a pool?
No, 1671 12TH STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 1671 12TH STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 1671 12TH STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1671 12TH STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1671 12TH STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1671 12TH STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1671 12TH STREET SW has units with air conditioning.

