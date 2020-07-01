1671 12TH STREET SW

Amenities

Don't Miss This Amazing Home In Fabulous Stacey Acres!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home boasts many updates including a new roof, new a/c unit and new hurricane rated windows just to start! As you pull up to the home you'll love the fresh paint job, great landscaping, motion detectors and large fenced corner lot with tons of curb appeal! The fence is less than a year old and has been custom stained with a high quality wood stain! As you enter through the grand foyer you'll see the spacious master bedroom and bathroom to your right and approach the huge kitchen in front of you! This kitchen has plenty of room to cook those fantastic family meals and even has enough room for a large dining table! You'll love the living room with attached family room perfect for those large families! The screened back room is also air conditioned and has had custom blinds installed for your comfort! All existing window treatments are included and all the closets have been upgraded with custom shelving and there is plenty of storage available! The split plan bedroom layout is ideal and provides plenty of privacy! Schedule your private tour today because this one will not last long!!



Home will be purchased through third party investor for rental. Minimum of 30-45 days for move in.