All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 14109 Christie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
14109 Christie Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14109 Christie Dr

14109 Christie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14109 Christie Drive, Largo, FL 33771
Seminole Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
Completely remodeled 3 BR townhouse 1700 sq.ft. - Property Id: 266497

3+2.5BA LateModel Townhouse with FREE:Internet,Cable,Pool
Available NOW.
!!!!! Fast HOA approval **** Guaranteed decision in 1-2 days !!!!!!

PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.
Call and leave a message or text to 8I3-8l5-ll94

SAVE almost $200
**** FREE Cable TV
**** FREE High-Speed Internet
**** FREE use of the pool ****

Recently renovated Late Model townhouse is located in a quiet section of the Seminole Palms development.
Furniture NOT included
Lots of features and upgrades
*- Spacious townhouse - almost 1700 SqFt
*- Open modern floor plan.
*- High - 9 ft ceilings.
*- Spacious bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings
*- LargeWALK--IN closet in the master bedroom
*- Lots of storage space
*- Ceiling fans
*- All late-model appliances included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer
*- Non-smoking

Centrally located - close to everything - (see the Google MAP

PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER
FOR FASTER RESPONSE TEXT TO 8I3-8l5-ll94
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266497
Property Id 266497

(RLNE5723512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14109 Christie Dr have any available units?
14109 Christie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 14109 Christie Dr have?
Some of 14109 Christie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14109 Christie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14109 Christie Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14109 Christie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14109 Christie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14109 Christie Dr offer parking?
No, 14109 Christie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14109 Christie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14109 Christie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14109 Christie Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14109 Christie Dr has a pool.
Does 14109 Christie Dr have accessible units?
No, 14109 Christie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14109 Christie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14109 Christie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14109 Christie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14109 Christie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33771
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg