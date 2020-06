Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to Ridge Groves Condominiums. This community is nicely maintained and is located in the heart of Largo close to shopping , Dining, schools, hospital , Largo mall is about 10 minutes away and about 10 - 15 minutes from the beach. Condo comes nicely equipped with washer dryer utility room. Hurry call today