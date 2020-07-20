All apartments in Largo
12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:58 AM

12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle

12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle
Location

12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
GORGEOUS LARGO POOL HOME Take a closer look at this amazing updated property in Largo very close to Indian Rocks Beach! This home boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms covering 2300 square feet of interior living space. A formal dining room and living room plus an extra-large great room perfect for entertaining. The beautiful updated kitchen is perfect for all of your meal planning and preparation. One the finest areas is through the sliding doors out to an unbelievable outdoor living space including giant lanai, pool, and waterfall spa area. Complete with mature trees and landscaping, this is truly the oasis that ANYONE wishes to have. It is contemporary Florida living at its finest! Contact us today to schedule a viewing of the spectacular home?. you will not regret it!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle have any available units?
12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle have?
Some of 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle offer parking?
No, 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle has a pool.
Does 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12715 Kimberly Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
