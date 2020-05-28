10446 Whittington Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come home to this gated community tucked away in the back corner is a must see gem available for rent 9/1/2019. Four Bedroom, Two and Half Bath Townhouse is an end unit with two car garage & located next to a pond. Unique Master Bedroom with huge En-suite located on 1st floor, as is another 1/2 bath & Modern Utility closet (Washer Dryer included). 3 bedrooms, loft space and full bath upstairs. This modern home boasts Granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & large living & Dining room combo. Whittington Court is a gated community that features a Pristine pool area, clubhouse, & updated fitness room. First months rent of $2195.00 and Security Deposit of $2,295.00 to move-in with approved credit and background check.