10446 Whittington Ct

Amenities
Come home to this gated community tucked away in the back corner is a must see gem available for rent 9/1/2019. Four Bedroom, Two and Half Bath Townhouse is an end unit with two car garage & located next to a pond. Unique Master Bedroom with huge En-suite located on 1st floor, as is another 1/2 bath & Modern Utility closet (Washer Dryer included). 3 bedrooms, loft space and full bath upstairs. This modern home boasts Granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & large living & Dining room combo. Whittington Court is a gated community that features a Pristine pool area, clubhouse, & updated fitness room. First months rent of $2195.00 and Security Deposit of $2,295.00 to move-in with approved credit and background check.