Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Beautifully renovated duplex just 1 block from the intracoastal & 3 blocks south of a playground & tennis courts & a short walk to The Key Lime House!! This unit features new flooring throughout, new kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, large family/dining area, open kitchen with breakfast bar & sunroom. Full-size washer & dryer. Fully fenced private backyard. Plenty of room for parking in the driveway. Don't miss out on this spectacular location!!!