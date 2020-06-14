/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
232 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,587
821 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
15 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
751 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Southwinds
1 Unit Available
722 Ridge Road
722 North Ridge Road, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
1/1 Villa with covered patio in the heart of Lantana. Conveniently located just walking distance from all shopping, dining and banking. Pergo floors trough out. Small pet ok. Also public transportation near by. Easy access to I-95.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
804 E Windward Way
804 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
797 sqft
Charming open floor plan with laminated floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and wood cabinets.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
806 E Windward Way
806 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,850
797 sqft
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
301 Croton Avenue
301 Croton Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
702 sqft
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom condo with Intracoastal water views offers white shaker style cabinetry and gorgeous light granite countertops, newer appliances, laminate floors in main living and the spacious master bedroom.
Lantana Pines
1 Unit Available
720 S Broadway Street
720 South Broadway Street, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
430 sqft
CUTE AND COZY APARTMENT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH. NICE SIZED LIVING AREA. PARKING IN FRONT OF UNIT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR BEACHES, I-95, SHOPPING AND MORE.
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
402 W Ocean Avenue
402 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1000 sqft
Coastal Living at its best! This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath Villa located minutes from the Beach and Intracoastal waterway. Shop and dine on trendy Ocean Ave in Lantana. Recently completely renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Lantana
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
833 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3322 Cynthia Lane
3322 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
Completely Furnished Apartment. Move in Ready. New Paint throughout. All new Kitchen appliances, New Kitchen flooring, New Ceiling fans through out, Fully Updated BathRoom. Beautiful Screened Patio off Bedroom.
1 Unit Available
3589 S Ocean Boulevard
3589 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
922 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE LOFT UNIT, 1 BDRM, 2 FULL BATHS, FURN. W/D. AVAILABLE 3-9 MONTHS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT. VACANT
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1310 S Federal Hwy
1310 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Tenant pays monthly fee for water/sewer/trash.
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3320 Lake Osborne Drive
3320 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
612 sqft
55* community. Close to downtown Lake Worth and beach. 700 credit score required
SOSA
1 Unit Available
707 6th Avenue S
707 6th Ave S, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath, 6 blocks from Lake Avenue, close to the beach and centrally located in Palm Beach County. Water, sewer, hot water included. Granite countertops in kitchen with glass top stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal.
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3120 Cynthia Lane
3120 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Best located bright tastefully furnished elevated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, condo with/ private tropical garden view in 55+community, Murry Hills. Central A/C. Kitchen w/ white cabinets and window, opens to dining and living room.
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3240 Lake Osborne Drive
3240 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
734 sqft
Condo in 55+ community, furnished/ turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, corner on 2nd floor. No pets. Great location, next to Lake Osborne, 8 minutes to beach. Central A/C.
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
702 N Federal Highway
702 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
528 sqft
Enjoy the quaint Historical District of the Parrot Cove neighborhood in this great Furnished 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo located in Caribe. This unit features updates in both the kitchen and the bathroom and full hurricane protection.
Results within 5 miles of Lantana
Verified
$
27 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
23 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
764 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
19 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
924 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,487
888 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
815 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
