east central boulevard
264 Apartments for rent in East Central Boulevard, Lantana, FL
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,566
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
125 E Hart Street
125 East Hart Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1400 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
112 Milton Street
112 Milton Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated duplex just 1 block from the intracoastal & 3 blocks south of a playground & tennis courts & a short walk to The Key Lime House!! This unit features new flooring throughout, new kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove,
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2458 sqft
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,261
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
350 E Ocean Avenue
350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5968 sqft
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance.
103 Yacht Club Way
103 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
986 sqft
BEAUTIFUL POOL VIEW, 3RD FLOOR 2/1 UNIT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STILL APPLIANCES newer refrigerator, MODERN WOOD CABINETRY, CROWN MOLDING, CERAMIC DIAGONAL TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT & BERBER CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS.
143 Barefoot Cove
143 Barefoot Cove, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1939 sqft
Key West Inspired fully FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage (1939 liv. sq. ft) townhome is located in the GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY of Barefoot Cove.
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1213 West Mango Street
1213 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1584 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 32 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.
1046 Julia Heights Drive
1046 Julia Hights Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1706 sqft
Beautiful East Lantana Corner lot Home in Great neighborhood! Amazing Cathedral Ceilings, Tile floors throughout, Upgraded Appliances in kitchen, Pantry, Snack Bar, Pass through window to patio & Full size washer/dryer to be installed inside.
3581 S Ocean Boulevard
3581 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1065 sqft
This unit has been gutted out in every way from top to bottom. No one has lived in since. New to rental market. Beautiful, beautiful unit. Two balconies, both with views of ocean and intracoastal. Quiet, friendly building.
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL ! 2ND FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDES 2BR/2BA IN A TROPICAL SETTING LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS TO THE OCEAN! FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS,UPDATED BATH
7030 Half Moon Circle
7030 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1047 sqft
Completely remodeled waterfront condo with spectacular view of intra coastal. New kitchen with stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new washer and dryer, new tile floors. No carpet. Covered parking with elevator.
7020 Half Moon Circle
7020 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1047 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY DIRECT INTRACOASTAL WATERVIEW CONDO AT HALF MOON BAY. Half Moon Bay Hypoluxo is a superb Intracoastal waterfront community with resort ambiance featuring ocean breezes and leisure strolls along the sand beach.
3589 S Ocean Boulevard
3589 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RARELY AVAILABLE LOFT UNIT, 1 BDRM, 2 FULL BATHS, FURN. W/D. AVAILABLE ANNUALLY @ $1550 PER MONTH. AVAILABLE SEASONALLY $2850 PER MOMIN 4 MOS. .BEAUTIFUL UNIT. VACANTCAN BE UNFURN ANNUALLY IF FULL PRICE.
1200 Scotia Drive
1200 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1055 sqft
Totally remodeled * Intracoastal * water views in gated neighborhood! New kitchen, quartz countertops, extended bar & stainless appliances! New tile floors throughout! Fresh paint! Upgraded bathroom with beautiful shower & large quartz vanity.
3555 S Ocean Boulevard
3555 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1384 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL VIEWS FROM THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL. LARGE BALCONY, DOOR PERSON, FITNESS, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.
119 Lucina Drive
119 Lucina Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3758 sqft
THE PERFECT SEASONAL GETAWAY.... Beautifully Renovated Two Story Waterfront Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Suite On Main Floor.
802 W Windward Way
802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream.
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once monthly. Beautiful modern recently renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom furnished/ turnkey home located in the historic town of Lantana, walking distance to beach, boat ramps, fishing places, multiple parks, restaurants, coffee shops...
806 E Windward Way
806 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,850
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of
