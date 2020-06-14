/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
217 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL
Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Central Boulevard
1202 S Lake Dr
1202 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Ocean Breeze
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Central Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2458 sqft
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Ocean Walk
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once for 4 months.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hypoluxo Island
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
402 W Ocean Avenue
402 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1000 sqft
Coastal Living at its best! This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath Villa located minutes from the Beach and Intracoastal waterway. Shop and dine on trendy Ocean Ave in Lantana. Recently completely renovated.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL ! 2ND FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDES 2BR/2BA IN A TROPICAL SETTING LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS TO THE OCEAN! FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS,UPDATED BATH
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Murry Hills
3322 Cynthia Lane
3322 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
Completely Furnished Apartment. Move in Ready. New Paint throughout. All new Kitchen appliances, New Kitchen flooring, New Ceiling fans through out, Fully Updated BathRoom. Beautiful Screened Patio off Bedroom.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Murry Hills
3120 Cynthia Lane
3120 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Best located bright tastefully furnished elevated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, condo with/ private tropical garden view in 55+community, Murry Hills. Central A/C. Kitchen w/ white cabinets and window, opens to dining and living room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Murry Hills
3240 Lake Osborne Drive
3240 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
734 sqft
Condo in 55+ community, furnished/ turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, corner on 2nd floor. No pets. Great location, next to Lake Osborne, 8 minutes to beach. Central A/C.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Palm Park
702 N Federal Highway
702 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
528 sqft
Enjoy the quaint Historical District of the Parrot Cove neighborhood in this great Furnished 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo located in Caribe. This unit features updates in both the kitchen and the bathroom and full hurricane protection.
1 of 36
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
157 Yacht Club Way
157 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
WoW! Beautiful views of the water, green area and Clubhouse. Modern, Beautifully decorated & Fully furnished ( couches in living room were replaced). Owner may consider unfurnished for a higher rate, to store the furniture.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
160 Yacht Club Way
160 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1011 sqft
2 bedroom 2 baths fully furnished available for seasonal rental or off season SHORT TERM. Steps away to the club house, with views of the water fountain. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, and newer kitchen cabinets.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1900 sqft
Amazing totally updated 3 BR condo over looking the Ocean and Lake Worth Pier. Large, spacious L shaped patio. This property is being rented furnished and turnkey. It was professionally decorated by one of Palm Beach's top interior decorators.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
3581 S Ocean Boulevard
3581 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1065 sqft
Very nicely furnished and maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath corner apartment with water views from every room. Two large balconies facing east and south offering water views and sunny exposures. Deeded beach access and pool on the intracoastal.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
Boynton Town
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,720
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
12 Briny Breezes Blvd
12 Briney Breezes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
710 sqft
This beautiful beach house is available fully furnished as a turn key rental.The home is completely renovated from top to bottom.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Poinciana
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Southside West Palm Beach
524 Colonial Road
524 Colonial Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, comfortable, furnished apartment available for short term or long term tenancy.Rental price includes electric, water, cable and wifi. On site laundry. Close to CityPlace, Clematis, I95 and Beaches.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
625 Casa Loma Boulevard
625 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Have you always wanted to have that coveted OCEANVIEW? Well, now you CAN! 1/1 ''Furnished'' condo in the doorman building, Marina Village. Balcony offers great ocean and sunset views. Washer/Dryer in unit. Impact Glass. Granite Counters in Kitchen.
