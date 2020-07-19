All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1348 BAYHILL BLVD

1348 Bay Hill Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1348 Bay Hill Blvd, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Great location,convenient to everything. 2 bedrooms 2 full baths. Nice open floor plan with 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 BAYHILL BLVD have any available units?
1348 BAYHILL BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 1348 BAYHILL BLVD have?
Some of 1348 BAYHILL BLVD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 BAYHILL BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1348 BAYHILL BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 BAYHILL BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1348 BAYHILL BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 1348 BAYHILL BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1348 BAYHILL BLVD offers parking.
Does 1348 BAYHILL BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 BAYHILL BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 BAYHILL BLVD have a pool?
No, 1348 BAYHILL BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1348 BAYHILL BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1348 BAYHILL BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 BAYHILL BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 BAYHILL BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 BAYHILL BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1348 BAYHILL BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
