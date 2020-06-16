All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

531 South Federal Highway

531 Federal Highway · (561) 923-8394
Location

531 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Downtown Jewel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
531 South Federal Highway Apt #16, Lake Worth, FL 33460 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. LAKE WORTH 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH $2000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10604098 C/O: KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY/P B An Upscale and Recently Updated Three Story Townhome located Walking Distance from the Heart of Downtown Lake Worth. Restaurants, Shopping, Golf Courses, Lake Worth Beach, Numerous Parks, a Boat Ramp, Museums, the Intracoastal, and More Just Minutes from this Quiet and Convenient Location! Featuring a Secure, Hurricane Resistant Construction with Impact Windows and Doors, this Property is Meticulously Designed; Featuring a PRIVATE ELEVATOR Located Exclusively Inside the Home! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3581059 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 South Federal Highway have any available units?
531 South Federal Highway has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 531 South Federal Highway currently offering any rent specials?
531 South Federal Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 South Federal Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 South Federal Highway is pet friendly.
Does 531 South Federal Highway offer parking?
No, 531 South Federal Highway does not offer parking.
Does 531 South Federal Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 South Federal Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 South Federal Highway have a pool?
No, 531 South Federal Highway does not have a pool.
Does 531 South Federal Highway have accessible units?
No, 531 South Federal Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 531 South Federal Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 South Federal Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 South Federal Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 South Federal Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
