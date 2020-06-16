3240 Lake Osborne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court car wash area gym pool pool table bbq/grill sauna

Condo in 55+ community, furnished/ turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, corner on 2nd floor. No pets. Great location, next to Lake Osborne, 8 minutes to beach. Central A/C. Large Master bedroom has a patio/ Florida room which gives you an additional space with garden view. No carpets, tiled flooring. Murry Hills has wonderful rec facilities and amenities like swimming pool, grill area, gym, saunas, Bocce, Shuffleboard, library, Ping Pong, Billiard Room Auditorium, Arts & Craft room, car wash plus a great park setting where you can walk around Lake Osborne. Minutes to WPB Downtown, beaches and shopping.