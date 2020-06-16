3240 Lake Osborne Drive

Amenities
Condo in 55+ community, furnished/ turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, corner on 2nd floor. No pets. Great location, next to Lake Osborne, 8 minutes to beach. Central A/C. Large Master bedroom has a patio/ Florida room which gives you an additional space with garden view. No carpets, tiled flooring. Murry Hills has wonderful rec facilities and amenities like swimming pool, grill area, gym, saunas, Bocce, Shuffleboard, library, Ping Pong, Billiard Room Auditorium, Arts & Craft room, car wash plus a great park setting where you can walk around Lake Osborne. Minutes to WPB Downtown, beaches and shopping.