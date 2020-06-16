All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:49 PM

3240 Lake Osborne Drive

3240 Lake Osborne Drive · (561) 523-0360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3240 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33461
Murry Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
pool table
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
car wash area
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
Condo in 55+ community, furnished/ turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, corner on 2nd floor. No pets. Great location, next to Lake Osborne, 8 minutes to beach. Central A/C. Large Master bedroom has a patio/ Florida room which gives you an additional space with garden view. No carpets, tiled flooring. Murry Hills has wonderful rec facilities and amenities like swimming pool, grill area, gym, saunas, Bocce, Shuffleboard, library, Ping Pong, Billiard Room Auditorium, Arts & Craft room, car wash plus a great park setting where you can walk around Lake Osborne. Minutes to WPB Downtown, beaches and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Lake Osborne Drive have any available units?
3240 Lake Osborne Drive has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3240 Lake Osborne Drive have?
Some of 3240 Lake Osborne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Lake Osborne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Lake Osborne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Lake Osborne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Lake Osborne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 3240 Lake Osborne Drive offer parking?
No, 3240 Lake Osborne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3240 Lake Osborne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Lake Osborne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Lake Osborne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3240 Lake Osborne Drive has a pool.
Does 3240 Lake Osborne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3240 Lake Osborne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Lake Osborne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 Lake Osborne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Lake Osborne Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3240 Lake Osborne Drive has units with air conditioning.
