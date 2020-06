31 S Golfview Rd

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY STUDIO MAINTAINED AND MANICURED, BOUTIQUE ON A 2 STORY BUILDING WITH POOL AND SMALL CLUBHOUSE AVAILABLE TO RENT FOR PARTIES. WALK ACROSS THE ROAD TO BRYANT PARK WITH INTRACOASTAL ACCESS AND BOAT RAMP! WALK TO LAKE AVENUE AND ENJOY ALL LAKE WORTH HAS TO OFFER: SHOPPING, DINING, ARTS AND FESTIVALS. THE BEACH IS JUST A FEW MINUTES AWAY ACROSS THE BRIDGE - WALK/BIKE. THIS STUDIO CONDO IS IDEAL TO RENT SEASONAL OR YEARLY. UNIT, FEATURES TILE FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND UPDATED BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE VANITY AREA. GROUND FLOOR UNIT. HAS ADDITIONAL REAR ENTRANCE AND EXTRA WALK IN CLOSET OFF THE LIVING AREA.