Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:33 AM

235 Fordham Drive

235 Fordham Drive · (561) 309-6555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 Fordham Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33460
College Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1505 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Fabulous CBS ranch house in College Park on an oversized lot. You'll feel the spirit of this home as soon as you walk into the welcoming living room. Tons of space with a large living area, 2 spacious bedrooms, a Family room, Study and Dining/Florida room. Updated kitchen with granite counters, fresh inside and out, and original beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. With a large 1.5 car garage that has an additional full bath, and laundry area. There is an extra driveway for additional parking with room enough for boat or RV that leads to enormous back yard that can accommodate anything you'd like to add including an enormous pool. Ride your bike or golf cart to beach, golf course and downtown restaurants, theater and other cultural activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Fordham Drive have any available units?
235 Fordham Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Fordham Drive have?
Some of 235 Fordham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Fordham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Fordham Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Fordham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 235 Fordham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 235 Fordham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 235 Fordham Drive does offer parking.
Does 235 Fordham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Fordham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Fordham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 235 Fordham Drive has a pool.
Does 235 Fordham Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Fordham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Fordham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Fordham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Fordham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Fordham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
