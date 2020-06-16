235 Fordham Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Fabulous CBS ranch house in College Park on an oversized lot. You'll feel the spirit of this home as soon as you walk into the welcoming living room. Tons of space with a large living area, 2 spacious bedrooms, a Family room, Study and Dining/Florida room. Updated kitchen with granite counters, fresh inside and out, and original beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. With a large 1.5 car garage that has an additional full bath, and laundry area. There is an extra driveway for additional parking with room enough for boat or RV that leads to enormous back yard that can accommodate anything you'd like to add including an enormous pool. Ride your bike or golf cart to beach, golf course and downtown restaurants, theater and other cultural activities.